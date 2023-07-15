Headlines

Anushka Kaushik opens up on filming intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2, says ‘I was concerned about…’

Anushka Kaushik talks about being 'skeptical' about doing intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Anushka Kaushik who is popularly known for his roles in web series like Boys Hostel, Crash Course, and more, recently appeared in Kajol’s Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. The actress talked about doing intimate scenes in the anthology. 

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Anushka Kaushik revealed that she was skeptical about doing intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2 at first and said, “Initially, I was skeptical. But when I signed Lust Stories 2, I was inclined to the thoughts and ideas of my director. Once I am a part of the story, I deliver it with utmost honesty. I started my journey with theatre and YouTube. So I said no to a lot of projects that had intimate scenes. I used to wonder if the audience will like what I’m doing.”

She added, “But now people have understood why those scenes are important and what is the voice of the story. These scenes are not for any kind of masala but for the story. So, I was concerned about how they wanted to portray me also because there were very few dialogues. But everything was beautifully shot.”

She also talked about working with Kajol and heaped praise on the actress. She said, “I used to dance to Kajol Ma’am’s songs when I was in school. And now sharing a screen with her is definitely a dream come true for me. When we were reading for the first time, I was in awe of her. She was very professional and considerate of my ideas. She also appreciated everything and I really enjoyed being with her.” 

Anushka Kaushik essayed the role of Rekha in Amit Sharma’s segment Tilchatta, also starring Kajol and Kumud Mishra. The Netflix anthology, Lust Stories 2 also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, and Tillotama Shome among others.

Anushka Kaushik made her acting debut with the Hindi film S. P. Chauhan. In the same year, she appeared in the role of the bride’s friend in Made In Heaven. She gained popularity after she was featured as Vidhi in Crash Course. The actress has gained positive reviews from the audience for her role in Lust Stories 2.

Read Lust Stories 2: Kajol talks about normalising female pleasure, says ‘It was part of our ancient texts’

 

