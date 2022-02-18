Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty groove to 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna' at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Mehendi ceremony

It's celebration time for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, as soon the couple will take the solemn vows and get hitched. After a lavish Haldi ceremony, the Mehendi ritual of the duo has added more colour to their bond. Shibani's sister Anusha, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora Ladakh were among the guests and together they dazzled the occasion. The attendees grooved to the famous number 'Mehendi laga ke rakhna,' and the video from the occasion has gone viral.

Check out the video

In another video we see, the bride squad having selfie time and busy capturing the moments.

Before the grand wedding ceremony, the pre-wedding festivities have begun with the Haldi ceremony happening on Thursday, February 17 in a lavish rooftop setting. Several celebrities including Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora are the guests at the ceremony. Videos from the Haldi ceremony have been shared by the celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla on his Instagram handle.

READ Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar haldi ceremony: Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora in attendance

Farhan's father, scriptwriter Javed Akhtar had recently confirmed the wedding news while talking to Bombay Times when he said that celebrations will take place at their Khandala farmhouse. He had also added that it will be a private and small ceremony with close friends and family attending the ceremonies

On the work front, Farhan would be returning to the director’s chair with the film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, Apart from donning the director`s hat, he has also written the script with her sister Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, will go on floors in 2022.