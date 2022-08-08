Anurag Kashyap wants #BoycottKashyap to trend on Twitter, says 'agar Aamir Khan aur Akshay Kumar...'

Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap are occupied with media promotion for their most recent movie, Dobaara. The pair made fun of the social media trend of ‘boycotting’ movies and actors during a promotional interview.

While speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Taapsee and Anurag commented on the boycott trends against Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. “I want #BoycottKashyap to trend on Twitter,” said the director, while Taapsee added, “Please everyone boycott our film Dobaaraa. Agar Aamir Khan aur Akshay Kumar boycott ho sakte hain (If actors like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are getting boycotted) then I also want to be in that league. What is this?” The duo then sincerely requested the audience to begin the boycott trend against their films. “Picture dekho na dekho magar boycott kar do (It doesn’t matter if you watch our film but please boycott us),” they said.

For the unversed, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is the number 1 trend on social media these days, social media users have decided not to the movie which is the remake of Tom Hank’s iconic film Forrest Gump.

Netizens are upset with the superstar Aamir Khan whose films have always created history at the box office. Aamir’s old statement is going viral on the internet which is one of the reasons why netizens have decided to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. Another reason is that Punjabis feel Aamir Khan has not done justice to the language in the film.

Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in the film. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the hate and criticism that the film is receiving. Talking to India.com, Naga said, “I am not the best judge of that. To be honest, I am not too familiar with the language. But, all the doubts that have been thrown at the film on the basis of the content that they have read so far will be erased once they watch the film, once you get immersed in the film and get immersed with Laal.”