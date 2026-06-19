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Anurag Kashyap to chronicle his life and filmmaking journey in new book

Titled Conversations With Anurag Kashyap, the book is based on a series of candid conversations between Kashyap and veteran film journalist Naman Ramachandran, and is divided into four sections - Anurag the Writer-Director, Anurag the Producer, Anurag the Actor and Anurag the Personality.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 11:03 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Anurag Kashyap to chronicle his life and filmmaking journey in new book
Anurag Kashyap/Instagram
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Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is set to chronicle his life, career and creative journey in a new book, Conversations With Anurag Kashyap, slated for release next year, publisher Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced on Friday. Published under PRHI's Viking imprint, the book is based on a series of candid conversations between Kashyap and veteran film journalist Naman Ramachandran, offering an intimate account of the filmmaker's personal and professional journey.

"I think people's biographies should be written after they are dead. I'm still alive. And as a filmmaker, I still have a lot of potential despite what everybody thinks. And I've been saying no to him (Naman). But this man has convinced me, and he has been troubling me for many days, questioning me on everything I've done in my life...his questions are painful. He is making me wake up early in the morning and dig into my head to recall things", Kashyap said in a statement.

The book is divided into four sections - Anurag the Writer-Director, Anurag the Producer, Anurag the Actor and Anurag the Personality - offering an in-depth exploration of the many roles Kashyap has embraced over a career defined by acclaimed films such as Black Friday, Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, Bombay Velvet, and Raman Raghav 2.0.

Naman Ramachandran shared, "It is a portrait of a filmmaker in his own words, built over a friendship long enough and deep enough that there was nothing left to hide." "In this remarkable book, created with Naman Ramachandran, readers will gain an exclusive look into the journey, struggles, creative process, and cinematic vision of one of India's most influential filmmakers. We are delighted and proud to welcome Anurag Kashyap to PRHI," added Milee Ashwarya, Publisher and Group Senior Vice-President of PRHI's adult publishing division.

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