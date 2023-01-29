Anurag Kashyap on star kids being trolled for nepotism: 'When some talentless person gets repeated chances...'

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap has spoken about the debate around nepotism in the film industry. The filmmaker, who is awaiting the release of his new film Almost Love, was speaking about privileged actors facing flak during an interaction when he touched upon why some actors are criticised. The filmmaker also said that nepotism exists in every industry and not just cinema.

The spectre of nepotism has become a talking point in the industry over the last few years. A number of star kids have debuted in the last few years and many of the leading stars of the current generations are from film families, leading to criticism that ‘outsiders’ are being denied chances. Kashyap, who has worked with star kids like Alaya F, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Deol, addressed the issue.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kashyap said, “The country is based on nepotism. A doctor opens a hospital and hires many doctors but also trains his son to be a doctor and gives him the hospital. No shopkeeper gives his shop to an employee; he gives it to his son when he grows up. Why don’t you call that nepotism? Our kids are privileged because we worked hard. What we didn’t get, we gave them. After that it’s the kids’ choice. Many don’t want to enter films. My brother and sister entered films but made films independently. They didn’t make films with me. My sister assisted me in Dev D and Gangs of Wasseypur. She took 10 years but made a film on her own.” Anurag's brother Abhinav Singh Kashyap has directed two films - Dabangg and Besharam, while his sister Anubhuti made her directorial debut with Doctor G last year.

He said many successful actors who came from film families never faced flak because of their talent. “So many people have privileges. Even Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik had privileges. Why didn’t anybody say anything to them? Nobody said anything because they have so much talent that it shows. The problem is when some talentless person gets repeated chances and good actors don’t,” he added.

Ranbir Kapoor, the son of actors Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and grandson of the legendary Raj Kapoor, made his debut in 2007 and is one of the leading heroes of his generation. Similarly, Hrithik is the son of actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and has been one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood since his debut in 2000.