Anurag Kashyap takes a veiled dig at Delhi Police after CJP protest violence: 'Is there one police personnel who can say...'

Anurag Kashyap appeared to criticise the Delhi Police after clashes during a CJP protest over alleged NEET-UG 2026 irregularities left more than 118 police personnel injured.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has appeared to criticise the Delhi Police after a protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities in the education sector and the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak turned violent in the national capital.

The protestors' march towards Parliament on Monday led to clashes between them and the police. Delhi Police said more than 118 personnel were injured, while several protestors also suffered injuries. Videos from the protest showed police personnel using lathi charge and tear gas to control the situation.

Anurag Kashyap questions police action

Amid the controversy over the police response, Kashyap shared a note in Hindi on Instagram. “Wardi pehenne ke liye aatma ka, aatmiyta ka, sabka sauda karna padta hai. Maloom nahi tha. Kya ek police wala hai is desh mein jo khada ho ke bol sake main iss Aadesh ka palan nahin karoonga kyonki ye galat hai (I didn’t know you have to sell your soul and conscience to wear a police uniform. Is there one police personnel in this country who can stand up and say I won’t follow this order because it is wrong).”

Although the filmmaker did not directly mention the CJP protest or the Delhi Police in his post, his remarks came shortly after the clashes and were widely seen as a criticism of the police action.

Police says protestors became violent

According to Delhi officials, the protestors displayed aggressive and violent behaviour during the demonstration in the New Delhi area. Police claimed that repeated warnings and lawful directions to disperse were ignored and that the protestors violated prohibitory orders.

The protestors, however, have alleged that the police action was indiscriminate and resulted in injuries to several people. The visuals of the clashes have also led to criticism from several members of civil society, who described the police response as brutality.

CJP delegation meets JP Nadda

Meanwhile, a CJP delegation met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday to discuss the protesters' demands. Nadda appealed to the protesters to call off their sit-in.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the delegation raised three demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide. He claimed that more than 20 students had lost their lives.

The protesters also demanded that activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently in hospital, be "released immediately". Das said the protest would continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.