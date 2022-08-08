Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu request netizens to boycott their film Dobaaraa, say 'please trend karwa do'

Taapsee Pannu-Anurah Kashyap/File photo

Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's new-age thriller Dobaaraa has been in the news for its unique story that digs deep into the world of time travel. While the film is getting positive attention from the masses, recently, director Anurag Kashyap and the leading lady of the film Taapsee Pannu were seen urging people to boycott their film.



Recently, during a media interaction, the director and actor duo who have been on a promotional spree, were seen sharing their views on the cancel culture aka the boycott trend on social media.

Anurag Kashyap said, "I am feeling left out. Even I want ki meri film boycott karo...please make our film trend on Twitter by boycotting." Adding to this, Taapsee Pannu said, " Yes please boycott Dobaaraa trend karva do...we also want to trend on Twitter."

READ: Alia Bhatt opens up on #BoycottBollywood trend, North vs South debate, Brahmastra and more | Exclusive

For the unversed, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, #BoycottBollywood, #BoycottRakshaBandhanKMovide were some recent Twitter trends that were in the news for various reasons. READ MORE.

Coming back to Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu's statement, it certainly has shed light on the fact that the boycott trend is a benefit for any film in some way or another.

Meanwhile, Darlings star Alia Bhatt to shared her views on the #BoycottBollywood trend on Twitter. She told DNA in an exclusive chat, ""I don't give any attention to it and the fact that journalists are giving attention to it also shows how used to we have become focusing on the negative. We never focus on the positive. How do you know where that (trend) is coming from or how manufactured it is? How do you know how organic it is?"

"I don't go by Twitter trends, I go by the whether a movie does well or not. That’s is why am saying audience is king because they decide whether they want to pay money and go watch a film in the theatre or not. No Twitter trend is going to change that," she said.

Anurag Kashyap's directorial Dobaaraa is set for a release on August 19.