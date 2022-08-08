Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu request netizens to boycott their film Dobaaraa, say 'please trend karwa do'

Anurag Kashyap said, "I am feeling left out. Even I want ki meri film boycott karo...please make our film trend on Twitter."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 05:11 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu request netizens to boycott their film Dobaaraa, say 'please trend karwa do'
Taapsee Pannu-Anurah Kashyap/File photo

Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's new-age thriller Dobaaraa has been in the news for its unique story that digs deep into the world of time travel. While the film is getting positive attention from the masses, recently, director Anurag Kashyap and the leading lady of the film Taapsee Pannu were seen urging people to boycott their film.
 
Recently, during a media interaction, the director and actor duo who have been on  a promotional spree, were seen sharing their views on the cancel culture aka the boycott trend on social media.

Anurag Kashyap said, "I am feeling left out. Even I want ki meri film boycott karo...please make our film trend on Twitter by boycotting." Adding to this, Taapsee Pannu said, " Yes please boycott Dobaaraa trend karva do...we also want to trend on Twitter."

READ: Alia Bhatt opens up on #BoycottBollywood trend, North vs South debate, Brahmastra and more | Exclusive

For the unversed, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, #BoycottBollywood, #BoycottRakshaBandhanKMovide were some recent Twitter trends that were in the news for various reasons. READ MORE.

Coming back to Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu's statement, it certainly has shed light on the fact that the boycott trend is a benefit for any film in some way or another.

Meanwhile, Darlings star Alia Bhatt to shared her views on the #BoycottBollywood trend on Twitter. She told DNA in an exclusive chat, ""I don't give any attention to it and the fact that journalists are giving attention to it also shows how used to we have become focusing on the negative. We never focus on the positive. How do you know where that (trend) is coming from or how manufactured it is? How do you know how organic it is?"

"I don't go by Twitter trends, I go by the whether a movie does well or not. That’s is why am saying audience is king because they decide whether they want to pay money and go watch a film in the theatre or not. No Twitter trend is going to change that," she said.

Anurag Kashyap's directorial Dobaaraa is set for a release on August 19.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PV Sindhu wins first ever singles gold medal in Commonwealth Games, India's 19th gold
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.