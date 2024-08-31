Anurag Kashyap supports Aditya Kripalani's film Not Today based on suicide prevention, you can watch it on...

Director Aditya Kripalani's latest film, Not Today, which tackles the sensitive issue of suicide prevention, has received support from Anurag Kashyap. The Gangs of Wasseypur director, who has backed multiple indepent filmmakers, launched the film's trailer on his social media handles, amplifying its reach.

Not Today stars Harsh Chhaya and Rucha Inamdar in pivotal roles, centering on a 24-year-old Muslim woman who secretly works as a suicide prevention counselor in Mumbai. On her first day, she faces a crucial challenge: she must intervene to prevent a suicidal man from jumping off a high-rise building.

Aditya Kripalani shared how his initial interest in creating a film about suicide led him to a research visit to a suicide prevention center and he decided to make the film. "I became particularly intrigued by the story of a young girl working at the center. This led to the narrative focus of the film, which starts with her first day at the center", the director said in a statement.

Talking about Anurag Kashyap's involvement with the project, Aditya stated, "Anurag was incredibly supportive from the start. Within five minutes of our discussion, he agreed to help with the trailer launch. His willingness to collaborate was invaluable. His genuine engagement was a great asset to the project." He further shared Kashyap's personal connection with the theme as he added, "Anurag has explored similar themes in his recent work, which will be evident when viewers see it. His involvement underscores the significance of this subject for creators and those close to him."

Featuring Harsh Chhaya and Rucha Inamdar, Not Today is available to watch on Aditya Kripalani's YouTube channel.

