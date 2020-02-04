Anurag Kashyap stands in solidarity with Kunal Kamra, says 'will wake up at 4 am, but not fly IndiGo'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has always been vocal about the issues that he believes in and he did the same this time when the director refused to fly IndiGo until their ban on comedian Kunal Kamra is lifted. Anurag took an early morning Vistara flight to Kolkata for an event and landed seven hours before the event started instead of taking an afternoon IndiGo flight.

In an interview, Anurag revealed the reason behind his decision and said, "I was booked on IndiGo by the organisers to come to Dum Dum... After Kunal was banned, I told the organisers I will not fly IndiGo. I told them I will not fly this airline because I thought the ban was very unreasonable. My thing is: there is nothing I can do about it. It does not make much of a difference. But as I wanted to register my dissent, I thought that I would not fly IndiGo. I want to fly Vistara. The IndiGo flight was on Monday afternoon and the Vistara flight was in the morning. They (the organisers) informed (me) that to fly Vistara, you have to wake up at 4 am. I said, ‘I will wake up at 4 am, but I will not fly IndiGo’,"

Kunal was accused of heckling journalist Arnab Goswami onboard IndiGo’s Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28 and was barred from flying by airline for six months. Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir followed suit with bans. The captain of flight 6E5317, Rohit Mateti had also written a letter to the airline asserting that Kamra’s conduct on the flight may be considered "unsavory" but could not be classified as that of a "Level 1 Unruly passenger". Kunal has now issued a legal notice to IndiGo seeking an unconditional apology from the airline as well as monetary compensation of Rs 25 lakhs for causing him "mental pain and agony".