Anurag Kashyap slams T-Series for paying 'very less' for Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur: 'Bhushan Kumar is not...'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has claimed that T-Series and its head, Bhushan Kumar, paid him very little for the music of his most loved films — Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Gulaal. Speaking to The Juggernaut, Anurag said the label only values songs from movies that have big stars.

Only Star Power Gets Paid Well, Says Kashyap

According to Anurag, the company doesn't care about music quality. They decide payments based on how famous the actor is. “They only pay for who is the star in it. They don’t pay for the quality of music,” he said.

He also said that T-Series gave him the least for films like Dev D, which had hugely popular music. “They paid nothing for Dev D music. Ask the producers, UTV studios... they don’t understand what’s good music. They will only pay for a certain kind of music and only push for that.”

Jazz of Bombay Velvet Was Expensive – But Didn't Work

The only time T-Series paid a good amount was for Bombay Velvet, a film starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film’s jazz soundtrack was appreciated by some but didn’t gain mass appeal. “The highest amount of money they paid for any of my movies is Bombay Velvet. As music, it was very good, but it worked the least for them. Because nobody wanted to listen to jazz.”

T-Series Not Buying It Means It's Good, Jokes Kashyap

Taking a sarcastic swipe, Kashyap said that not getting picked by T-Series may actually be a compliment. “If T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, is not buying it, then it is good music.”

Industry Thinks Opposite

Interestingly, in Bollywood, many still believe that T-Series guarantees musical success. When their label handles a film’s songs, it’s often assumed they’ll be popular. That makes Anurag’s statement even more surprising.