BOLLYWOOD
Anurag Kashyap slammed Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos for doubting Sacred Games to be the 'best move' to launch Netflix originals in India.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has hit back strongly at Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos over his recent comments about Netflix India’s early content choices. Kashyap, who was one of the creators of Netflix India’s first original series, Sacred Games, didn’t hold back in his criticism.
The controversy started when Sarandos appeared on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast and spoke about Netflix’s early days in India. He questioned whether launching with Sacred Games in 2018 was the best move, saying the platform might have done better with more "populist" content. Anurag even took an indirect jibe at Ekta Kapoor's collab with the OTT giant.
Reacting to this, Kashyap posted a screenshot of a news article about Sarandos’ remarks on Instagram and wrote, "He should have started with Saas Bahu... he would have done well. Which he is doing now. I always knew the tech guys are dumb when it comes to storytelling, but @tedsarandos is the definition of dumb - that I didn't know. Good to discover that. This explains everything now."
For the unversed, on Ekta's 50th birthday, which falls on June 7, Netflix announced a collaboration with Netflix. Which means that Ekta will be producing content for the OTT platform. Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was praised when it first came out and was seen as a turning point for Indian streaming content. Directed by Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the show was known for its intense storytelling and high production quality. However, the second season got mixed reviews, and the show wasn’t renewed afterwards.
WWE Money in the Bank 2025 results: R-Truth returns, Seth Rollins and Naomi win MITB briefcases
Football legend Lionel Messi to play in India? Kerala sports minister provides BIG update on Argentina team's visit
Viral Video: Giant alligator spotted lounging by roadside, later 'detained' by cops for 'being a dinosaur without proper papers’, WATCH
Rajat Patidar’s heart-warming gesture towards Virat Kohli after RCB's historic first IPL triumph wins internet - Watch
Meet woman who cleared JEE, worked in corporate, prepared UPSC for 5 years, later cleared it with AIR..., currently posted in...
Google issues URGENT alert for all users, says dump Gmail passwords or risk...
UPSC 2024 topper Shakti Dubey visits her paternal village after 6 long years, reason is...; here's what she said
Anurag Kashyap slams Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, calls him 'definition of dumb', indirectly mocks Ekta Kapoor's collab with OTT platform: 'He should have started with saas-bahu'
Aamir Khan reacts to Laapataa Ladies' theatrical failure, believes film would have earned money if..., blames...: 'If it hadn’t gone to..'
After Test retirement, when will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play next for India? Check full schedule here
Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Mishra's first dance as couple wins hearts online, netizens say, 'political ideologies will never...', WATCH viral video
‘Saved Rs 5 crore, now..': Indian techie in US plans to return after 8 years, viral post sparks debate, CHECK
Covid-19 Update: Covid cases in India cross 6000-mark, Kerala tops list of active cases, Delhi at...
Meet man, who is studied in IIT Bombay, left Rs 1 crore job, prepared for UPSC exam, later cleared in 1st attempt with AIR...
Rinku Singh, Priya Saroj exchange rings; bride-to-be dazzles in delicate pastel lehenga, see pics
ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill-led India begin training in London ahead of five-match Test series; unveils new training kit
This girl in picture began career at 17, rules Indian entertainment industry at 50, has huge net worth, can you identify her?
Meet man, first became CA, CS, pursued UPSC to fulfil father's dream, cracked exam with AIR...; Know his preparation tips
10 King Cobra snakes found near Mount Everest in Kathmandu, experts give warning, say this is sign of...
After India-Pakistan conflict, THESE two countries are facing war-like situation, share close bond with China, they are...
'Shreyas Iyer should've slapped me, I deserve it': Shashank Singh on run-out dismissal in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2
Meet man, daily-wage labourer who lifted bricks for a living, earned Rs 300 a day, later cracked NEET to become doctor, his score was...
Badshah breaks silence after being trolled for saying he wants to 'make babies' with Dua Lipa: 'Meri soch nahi...'
MP Priya Saroj’s emotional engagement moment with cricketer Rinku Singh melts hearts online, video goes viral
'Speak the local language': Bengaluru auto fare dispute sparks Kannada‑Hindi language clash, WATCH viral video
After fallout with Donald Trump, Elon Musk makes BIG statement, says he...
Meet woman whose father is Pakistan's richest man, once donated Rs 1230000000, still no comparison with Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, she is...
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE: Samrudhi SM 6 Bumper Sunday June 8 Result DECLARED; first prize Rs 1 crore
Bollywood's most stylish actor loved fast cars, horses, cigars, never worked on Sundays, his name was..., his son is...
‘He follows naan violence’: Netizens take dig at Indian-origin chef, who bears striking resemblance to Gandhi, he say, 'thinking of...'
Where is world's most wanted woman Ruja Ignatova? 'Cryptoqueen' in FBI's most wanted list, has been missing since..., her crime was...
After Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, Donald Trump to take big action against country with 82% Hindu population, will impact 7500 citizens, name is...
'You suddenly force...': Kamal Haasan makes big statement on Hindi imposition in South amid Thug Life ban in Karnataka over his Kannada-Tamil remark
Meet man who failed 20 times, then started his business with just 2 employees and Rs 10000, now owns an empire of Rs 5000000000, he is...
This is world's first city to completely ban non-vegetarian food, those who break rules face..., it is located in...
Meet actor, accused of sexual misconduct by nine women, asked sexual questions to 16-year-old girl, walked out nude in front of...
This Indian state has maximum non vegetarian population, its name is...
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Know everything about French Open 2025 Final game
Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step, Reliance gives Rs 700 crore order to THIS company, company is...
Non only Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer turned expensive players of IPL 2025, THIS star cricketer was paid Rs 107500000 for bowling 3 overs, he is...
Amid Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's row, Sonali Bendre says she kept working till she delivered her child: 'I don't know...'
Who is Al-Qaeda leader Saad bin Atef al-Awlaki and why did he issue big threat to Donald Trump, Elon Musk? Reason is...
Big trouble for Pakistan, after suspending Indus water treaty, India now plans to punish Islamabad by..., will build 200 km...
Ukraine shoots down Russia's Su-35 fighter jet, leaves Putin in deep shock due to...
Japan’s ‘Baba Vanga’, who predicted COVID -19, warns of another mega virus, claims it can kill thousands, this virus is...
Former Australian skipper claims Virat Kohli's return to Test cricket if Team India gets...
Meet man, IIT-JEE topper, who scoring 360 out of 360, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, skipped placement drive, now working as…
Meet woman, who left her medical profession to crack UPSC, secured AIR 9 in third attempt, but could not become IAS, she now works as..., her name is...
Meet DJ AJ Arjun Shah, famous DJ who also played at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding, is now going viral for...
Josh Hazlewood exudes confidence ahead of WTC Final match against South Africa, says 'my numbers over last two years...'
Vijay Mallya who was once known as 'king of good times', know how much property is left with him after recovery of Rs 14000 crore
Meet man who took inspiration from foreign brands, built his own company, now owns business worth Rs 8000000000, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday have also..., his name is...
US Vice-President JD Vance makes BIG statement amid Trump-Musk feud, says, ‘If Elon chilled out...'
Meet Raj Shamani, who once had problem in public speaking, is now one of India’s most famous podcaster, recently interviewed Vijay Mallya, his net worth is Rs...
Federal govt will step in, says Donald Trump amid tensions in Los Angeles over immigration operations
Thug Life box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam film sees little growth; collects Rs 30 crore
India is largest producer of this product in world, still lagging behind in this list, Mukesh Ambani can change the game by...
Chenab railway bridge a boost for Kashmir but big loss for Jammu? Traders urge PM Modi to...
Manipur government imposes curfew, internet suspension in five valley districts
Who is Miguel Uribe? Colombian presidential candidate who was shot at in assassination attempt in Bogota
'If India flogged 5-0...': Former Australia captain makes huge claim on Virat Kohli's Test retirement before England tour
Meet man who got inspired by foreign brands to start his own business, now owns empire worth Rs 8000000000, signed Kareena Kapoor as...
'Simply majestic': Viral video shows tiger making massive leap across stream in Sundarbans
Meet man who once ran Rs 188742 crore company, it's now worth 'zero' due to...; not Anil Ambani, Vijay Mallya, he is...
Viral video: Kerala vlogger faces backlash for applying sindoor to foreign woman
Meet IAS Ruchika Chauhan, first woman DC of this district, led key initiatives, her UPSC AIR was...; she is from...
VIDEO: Helicopter on way to Kedarnath crashlands on highway within minutes of takeoff, crushes car
Donald Trump issues another BIG warning to Elon Musk, says Tesla boss could face 'serious consequences' if...
DNA TV Show: How Europe is heavily dependent on Israel for defence
Housefull 5 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark in two days, shows solid growth on Saturday, earns...
'If you are in form...': Gautam Gambhir makes fresh claim on Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from India Test squad for England tour
This girl with Aishwarya Rai grew up as highest-paid TV star, worked with Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, her ex-husband got married thrice, she is...
Roland Garros 2025: Coco Gauff stuns world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka to win maiden French Open title, gets prize money of Rs....
Pakistan gives massive 500% salary hike to NA Speaker, Senate Chairman, month after securing USD 1 billion package from...
Women in this country are paying Rs 600 for five-minute hugs from men, here's why
Viral video: Delhi woman books 180-metre ride to escape street dogs, netizens say 'technologia'
Meet IAS Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother, who cracked UPSC herself, served as IES officer, later retired early due to...
Cristiano Ronaldo ex-bodyguard breaks silence on working for five-time Ballon d'Or winner and how much he was paid per day
'She finally did it': Viral video shows instructor helping scared tourist with bungee jumping in Rishikesh
BIG relief for Narayana Murthy's Infosys in Rs 32400 crore GST case, IT firm receives...
Are pickles healthy? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals the truth
'India, Australia and England are bearing burden....': Marnus Labuschagne's big statement ahead of WTC final vs South Africa
Setback for Byju Raveendran as NCLAT rejects Byju's appeal to raise...; amid legal tussle with...
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Shimla after health deteriorates
Nagarjuna welcomes daughter-in-law Zainab Ravdjee to the family, pens emotional note with photos from Akhil Akkineni's wedding ceremony
Bengaluru Stampede: KSCA secretary, treasurer resign citing 'moral responsibility' for 11 deaths during RCB victory parade
Sonali Bendre admits she didn't like Salman Khan during Hum Saath Saath Hain, reveals he would make faces during...: 'You will hate him'
Good news for Infosys employees as Narayana Murthy's IT firm launches cash reward policy for...
'This is true gratitude': Viral video shows baby elephant thanking rescuers after being pulled from mud
SHOCKING: Man beheads wife on suspicion of extramarital affair, what he does next will shock you
Elon Musk's Starlink launch in India: What it means for internet access as world's richest man takes on Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Mittal's Airtel
Shahid Afridi dies? What's the truth behind viral video of star Pakistan cricketer
Why Malaika Arora starts her day with ghee? Know why you should too
Election Commission rejects Rahul Gandhi's claims of rigging in 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, calls them 'absolutely absurd'
Meet sister duo, who started their business during Covid with just Rs 1 lakh, now their fashion brand becomes worth Rs…; they are from...
'Woh comedian jisse hero darta tha': This star used to sell eggs on streets, worked as driver, junior artist, later gave Amitabh Bachchan.., his name is..
Meet Indian billionaire who has mines in Zambia, South Africa, now plans to buy diamond giant, his net worth is Rs...
'The obsession he has for...': Sai Sudharsan opens up on learning from Virat Kohli ahead of India's tour of England
'A golden era': This top CEO predicts AI-powered humans will begin to 'colonise' the galaxy in just...
This was Sanjay Kapoor's only romantic film that became superhit, competed with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Karan Arjun, made for Rs 4 crore, it earned Rs..