Anurag Kashyap shares how Nishaanchi is different from Gangs of Wasseypur: 'Wasseypur is not the whole of North India'

Nishaanchi follows the intertwined lives of twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, set against the backdrop of the Hindi heartland. It stars debutant Aaishvary Thackray in a double role along with Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has said that his upcoming film Nishaanchi is different from his cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur as he stressed that while the 2012 crime saga was inspired by stories he heard, his latest draws directly from his own life and upbringing in Kanpur and Lucknow. The trailer of Nishaanchi was unveiled earlier this week and since then, social media has been abuzz with comparisons to Gangs of Wasseypur, which became popular for its gritty portrayal of gang rivalries spanning generations.

Kashyap, however, dismissed the parallels. "Back when I made Wasseypur, I was in the storytelling zone of Mehboob Khan and K Asif. Suddenly due to word of mouth, 'Wasseypur' became a cult. Everywhere I went, people were shouting, Wasseypur 3, Wasseypur 3. But Wasseypur is not the whole of North India, and Nishaanchi is as different from Wasseypur as Kanpur is 840 kms apart from Lucknow," the director said in a statement.

Kashyap, also known for movies such as Black Friday, Dev D, Gulaal, and Mukkabaaz, said the story of Nishaanchi came from "within me". "From the world I grew up in: Kanpur and Lucknow. Wasseypur, by contrast, is a story I heard through someone else. Nishaanchi brings to life my own memories, humour, quirks, language, and music: all inbuilt in me. It’s fictional, but it’s driven by the joy of language, the joy of people, and the very attitude of that place," he added.

Backed by Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is written by Kashyap, Prasoon Mishra and Ranjan Chandel. Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh, the movie is set for a nationwide release on September 19. It will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's much-anticipated film Jolly LLB 3.

