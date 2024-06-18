Anurag Kashyap says Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir are most cost-conscious in Bollywood: ‘They don’t take fees, instead...'

Anurag Kashyap shares his views on the high entourage cost of actors, and says others should learn from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Farah Khan recently slammed the high entourage fees of the actors in Bollywood and revealed that if she gets a chance, she would like to change it in the industry. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also opened up on the same and blamed OTT and producers for adhering to 'unnecessary demands' of the actors. He further lauded Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan for being cost-conscious.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Anurag Kashyap opened up on the unnecessary demands of actors and 50-60 percent of production costs as star fees. He blamed the high entourage fees of the actors on OTT and the producers and said that it is the producers who agree to actors' demands which has increased the entourage fees.

He further added how he has worked for free in 60% of his films and said, "Jab aap film banate ho, toh film banane se jyada kharcha faltu cheezon mein jaata hai. Actors ki fees se dikkat nahi kyuki wo market dictate karti hai. Mai jaisi filmein banata hu mai limit mein rehta hu, kayi baar mai apni fees forfeit bhi kar deta hu. Maine life mein 60% se jyada filmon mein zero fees pe kaam kiya hai (When you make a film, more money is spent on useless things than on production. Actors do not care about their fees because the market dictates them. I have stayed within the limits of the kind of films I have made, and sometimes I have even forfeited my fees. More than 60 percent of the films in my life, I have worked on zero fees)."

The filmmaker and actor further cited examples of Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir, explaining how their films are not costly and said, "Biggest example is Gangs of Wasseypur. My fees was zero because I didn’t want to replace actors with big stars. Mai bade actors ke saath kaam nahi karta, lekin sabse jyada cost conscious industry mein humare teen bade stars hai- Shah Rukh, Salman aur Aamir. Teeno fees nahi lete film mein. Wo har film backend lete hai. Unki koi film costly nahi hoti (I don’t work with big actors. But the most cost-conscious persons in our industry are the three big bad stars we have – Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. They do not charge fees for their films. They take backend in their films. Hence, none of their films are costly)."

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap will be next seen playing the antagonist in the web series Bad Cop alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Harleen Sethi. The crime-thriller series is set to release on June 21 on Disney+ Hotstar. His upcoming directorial Kennedy is a noir action-thriller. The film starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone was screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

