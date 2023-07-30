Anurag Kashyap says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's 'best' film: 'Laughed and cried, saw it twice'

Anurag Kashyap heaped praises on the entire cast and crew including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in his review for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

After multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Javed Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sidharth Malhotra among others, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is the latest one to join the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani bandwagon. The filmmaker took to his Instagram on Sunday, July 30 morning, and penned a lengthy note heaping praises on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer calling it Karan Johar's 'best' film.

Sharing a poster of the romantic drama, the Black Friday director wrote, "Best @karanjohar film by far. He never leaves his world but he also does not hold back any punches. Also, it’s the second KJo film that I bought the tickets for, that too twice, and sending everyone that trusts me to go see it. Some super writing, a top-of-form @ranveersingh, ever so brilliant @aliaabhatt, and their sparkling chemistry. After a long time, I loved the dialogue writing in mainstream Hindi films where people talk like they talk. Kudos to @_ishita_moitra_ and @gogoroy."

"My favourite part of the film is the incredible unrequited love story of @aapkadharam and @azmishabana18 and the patriarchal villainy of the matriarch @jayabachchn. Also not to forget @totaroychoudhury and @utterlychurni, @bashiraamir, and the mother-sister duo of Ranveer (apologies for not knowing who they’re). The use of old classic songs and the trolling of @somenmishra with "Meri Pyaari Bindu"....uff that gave me so much personal joy", he added.

Anurag further heaped praises on Karan as he stated, "Jokes apart, the way Karan addresses all kinds of snobbery, all kinds of shame and phobias that come from our conditioning, the way he addresses our conditioning with all the humour and aplomb and Joharisms....was totally sucked in his world...the high point of the film for me was @totaroychoudhury and @ranveersingh dancing to Dola Re Dola Re. And the whole monologue of Ranveer on how we cancel each other all the time or Alia’s rant post the Durga Pujo scene and @baidnitin you actually cut the songs halfway (or did Karan shoot them only the amount that was required)...that was also a first in a KJo film. Thoroughly entertained and laughed and cried and believe it or not...saw it twice...the mainstream Hindi film I’ve been missing for so long...the real @karanjohar that I know has fully put himself out there."

Kashyap had directed Johar in his 2015 crime drama Bombay Velvet, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the leading roles. Though the film received mixed reviews, it was a massive commercial failure at the box office.