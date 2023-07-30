Anurag Kashyap says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's 'best' film: 'Laughed and cried, saw it twice'

Headlines

CAT 2023 Notification RELEASED at iim.cat.ac.in, registrations to begin from August 2

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know her Ratan Tata connection

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

Army jawan, back home on leave, goes missing in Kashmir; massive hunt launched

C Vijayakumar, one of highest paid Indian CEOs, sees salary drop by over Rs 100 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CAT 2023 Notification RELEASED at iim.cat.ac.in, registrations to begin from August 2

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know her Ratan Tata connection

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

8 most-awaited Bollywood, South, and Hollywood releases in August

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar bury the hatchet; hug at singer's birthday months after infamous fight

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

Anurag Kashyap says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's 'best' film: 'Laughed and cried, saw it twice'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's 'best' film: 'Laughed and cried, saw it twice'

Anurag Kashyap heaped praises on the entire cast and crew including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in his review for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Javed Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sidharth Malhotra among others, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is the latest one to join the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani bandwagon. The filmmaker took to his Instagram on Sunday, July 30 morning, and penned a lengthy note heaping praises on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer calling it Karan Johar's 'best' film.

Sharing a poster of the romantic drama, the Black Friday director wrote, "Best @karanjohar film by far. He never leaves his world but he also does not hold back any punches. Also, it’s the second KJo film that I bought the tickets for, that too twice, and sending everyone that trusts me to go see it. Some super writing, a top-of-form @ranveersingh, ever so brilliant @aliaabhatt, and their sparkling chemistry. After a long time, I loved the dialogue writing in mainstream Hindi films where people talk like they talk. Kudos to @_ishita_moitra_ and @gogoroy."

"My favourite part of the film is the incredible unrequited love story of @aapkadharam and @azmishabana18 and the patriarchal villainy of the matriarch @jayabachchn. Also not to forget @totaroychoudhury and @utterlychurni, @bashiraamir, and the mother-sister duo of Ranveer (apologies for not knowing who they’re). The use of old classic songs and the trolling of @somenmishra with "Meri Pyaari Bindu"....uff that gave me so much personal joy", he added.

Anurag further heaped praises on Karan as he stated, "Jokes apart, the way Karan addresses all kinds of snobbery, all kinds of shame and phobias that come from our conditioning, the way he addresses our conditioning with all the humour and aplomb and Joharisms....was totally sucked in his world...the high point of the film for me was @totaroychoudhury and @ranveersingh dancing to Dola Re Dola Re. And the whole monologue of Ranveer on how we cancel each other all the time or Alia’s rant post the Durga Pujo scene and @baidnitin you actually cut the songs halfway (or did Karan shoot them only the amount that was required)...that was also a first in a KJo film. Thoroughly entertained and laughed and cried and believe it or not...saw it twice...the mainstream Hindi film I’ve been missing for so long...the real @karanjohar that I know has fully put himself out there."

Kashyap had directed Johar in his 2015 crime drama Bombay Velvet, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the leading roles. Though the film received mixed reviews, it was a massive commercial failure at the box office.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'All have to try for a peaceful solution': Opposition INDIA MPs in Manipur

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, check rain forecast for Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana and other states

C Vijayakumar, one of highest paid Indian CEOs, sees salary drop by over Rs 100 crore

Best smart watch under 2000

Shweta Tripathi reveals why she chose the name 'battawada' for her social media handles | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE