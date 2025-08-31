Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor had 'self-doubt' after Bombay Velvet, Besharam, Jagga Jasoos flopped: 'He stopped...'

Anurag Kashyap has said that Ranbir Kapoor has stopped experimenting after Bombay Velvet, Jagga Jasoor, and Besharam flopped at the box office.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 05:22 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Anurag Kashyap directed Ranbir Kapoor in the 2015 crime drama Bombay Velvet. Also starring Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar, the film flopped at the box office. Now, in his latest interview, the filmmaker praised the star kid's committment towards his films and said that he has stopped experimenting after his three consecutive films - Bombay Velvet, Jagga Jasoos, and Besharam - were rejected by the audiences.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, the Gangs of Wasseypur director said, "Ranbir commits a lot. That is the one thing that I feel responsible for. He stopped experimenting as much. Animal was an experiment...he trusts his director fully. Once he trusts, he goes in fully. But there was a time period where he got into a lot of self-doubt. It was a series of three films. It was my film, my brother's film (Abhinav Kashyap's Besharam), and Jagga Jasoos (directed by Anurag Basu). So after that he suddenly stopped experimenting. But his commitment is amazing, he does not do wrong. It is the director...everybody comes together to make a good film, but directors make bad films."

Meanwhile, Kashyap is now awaiting the release of his next directorial Nishaanchi, which hits theatres on September 19. The raw and gritty crime drama features a stellar ensemble cast, headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray (grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray) in double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.

Nishaanchi will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla-starrer Jolly LLB 3, the third installment in the legal drama series. Just as the first two films, Jolly LLB 3 is also directed by Subhash Kapoor. It will also feature Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

