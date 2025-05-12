Anurag went on to play the antagonist in the 2024 release, which turned out to be a major turning point for him. His performance was appreciated, and the opportunity came just when he needed it the most.

Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap recently opened up in an interview about facing financial difficulties ahead of his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding.

He revealed that he couldn't afford the wedding expenses at the time. In the middle of this tough phase, it was Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi who stepped in to support him by offering him a role in the film Maharaja.

Anurag went on to play the antagonist in the 2024 release, which turned out to be a major turning point for him. His performance was appreciated, and the opportunity came just when he needed it the most.

While speaking at The Huddle event hosted by The Hindu, Anurag Kashyap opened up about how he returned to South Indian cinema as an actor, thanks to a chance encounter with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi.

Anurag shared that after doing Imaikkaa Nodigal, he declined several South film offers that came his way. But things took a turn during the post-production phase of his film Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat. During that time, he kept running into Vijay Sethupathi at his neighbour’s house.

Vijay mentioned a script they were trying to get to Anurag. At first, Anurag said no, but later changed his mind. He explained, “Vijay helped me discover something new in Kennedy. As a small gesture, I included a thank-you card for him in the film.”

This eventually led to Anurag playing the antagonist in Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, which released in 2024.

Anurag Kashyap also shared a personal moment from his conversation with Vijay Sethupathi that led to him joining Maharaja. He recalled telling Vijay about his financial worries regarding his daughter Aaliyah’s upcoming wedding.

“I told him, ‘I need to get my daughter married next year, and I don’t think I can afford it,’” Anurag revealed. In response, Vijay simply said, “We’ll help you.” That brief exchange became the turning point. Shortly after, Anurag was offered the antagonist’s role in Maharaja, which released in 2024 and marked an important phase in his acting journey.