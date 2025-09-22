Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Anurag Kashyap says fans loved Shah Rukh Khan more than Leonardo DiCaprio in Berlin: 'Line lagi thi...'

Shah Rukh Khan’s immense global appeal was evident when fans at the Berlin Film Festival lined up for him, even overshadowing Leonardo DiCaprio.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 01:18 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram
    Shah Rukh Khan’s global superstar status is undeniable, with a massive fan following across Europe and North America. Over the years, even non-Hindi-speaking countries like Germany and France have witnessed record footfalls for his films.

    Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a fascinating anecdote that highlights SRK’s international appeal. Speaking to Lallantop, Anurag revealed, “Maine khud apni aankhon se dekha hai Berlin Film Festival me. Leonardo DiCaprio bhi ussi din hai aur Shah Rukh Khan bhi ussi din hai, aur subah se line lagi hai Shah Rukh Khan ke liye (I saw it with my own eyes at the Berlin Film Festival. Leonardo DiCaprio was there, and Shah Rukh Khan was there on the same day, and people had lined up since morning for Shah Rukh).”

    Shah Rukh attended the Berlin Film Festival three times 2008, 2010, and 2012. On the 2012 visit, both he and Leonardo DiCaprio were present. SRK was there for the premiere of Don 2, while Anurag was attending the premiere of his two-part film, Gangs of Wasseypur, which received a standing ovation at the Berlinale.

    Even back in 2010, hundreds of fans camped outside the Friedrichstadt Palace just to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh. At a press conference, SRK expressed his delight, saying, “I am just happy to be in Berlin. I love it. If you told me to stand up on a tourist bus and dance, I would do it.”

    Interestingly, SRK and Leonardo were once nearly cast together in Paul Schrader’s Xtreme City, a project backed by Martin Scorsese. However, budget and scheduling conflicts prevented the film from happening.

    Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting King, which will mark his first on-screen appearance with daughter Suhana Khan. Leonardo DiCaprio is starring in One Battle After Another, a thriller by Paul Thomas Anderson. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has returned to theatres with Nishaanchi, starring debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, and also has the Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar lined up for release.

