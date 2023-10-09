Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, Bradley Cooper's Maestro and more: All you can watch at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

The Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival unveiled its slate for this year's edition on Monday.

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival announced its line-up for 2023, with over 250 films spread over 10 days from October 27 to November 5. The curation boasts over 40 world premieres, 45 Asia premieres, and 70+ South Asia Premieres, with a record-breaking number of 1000+ submissions for the South Asia programme. The festival promises to spotlight contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia. The main competition at the festival this year is the South Asia Competition. It aligns with the festival’s new vision to become a hub for South Asian and South Asian diaspora cinema and talent. This competitive section aims to showcase breakthrough contemporary South Asian films.

The press conference, hosted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, witnessed the festival’s illustrious board members. Anupama Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Rana Daggubati, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Zoya Akhtar, Rohan Sippy, and Ajay Bijli unveiled the meticulously curated line-up of the best in global and South Asian cinema.

Artistic Director, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Deepti DCunha said, “We are very proud that we have managed to achieve such a diverse curation in our South Asia section within the first year of us expanding our vision to be a festival that is focused on building an ecosystem for new cinematic voices from South Asia and the South Asian diaspora.”

The World Cinema section of the festival will showcase more than 90 titles from over 35 countries. The selection comprises some of the most talked-about films from this year's festival circuit; such as Palme d'Or winner Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet, Bradley Cooper's Oscar-tipped Maestro, Beyond Utopia by Madeleine Gavin that won the Audience Award at Sundance Film Festival. Additional titles include The Daughters of Fire by Pedro Costa, Monster by Hirokazu Kore-eda, In Our Day by Hong Sang-soo, Strange Way of Life by Pedro Almodóvar, The Old Oak by Ken Loach, Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismäki and La Chimera by Alice Rohrwacher.

Anu Rangchar, Head of International Programming, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, added, “We have curated some of the most discerning international titles for the festival audience. Besides the buzzworthy titles, there are several other titles that have ended up becoming Academy Award nominees from their respective countries. These titles have the innate potential to only get bigger with time."