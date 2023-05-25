Search icon
Proud moment! Anurag Kashyap's film Kennedy starring Rahul Bhat gets 7-minute standing ovation at its Cannes premiere

The video in which Rahul Bhat gets emotional after his film Kennedy directed by Anurag Kashyap got a standing ovation at its Cannes premiere is going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Rahul Bhat’s film Kennedy directed by Anurag Kashyap got a 7-minute standing ovation at the Cannes premiere and the video of the same is now going viral on social media. In the clip, Rahul Bhat can be seen getting emotional while Anurag and Sunny Leone can be seen smiling.

Earlier, Johnny Depp’s French film Jeanne du Barry got a seven-minute standing ovation from the audience. Sharing the video, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani wrote, “#RahulBhat gets emotional as his film #Kennedy gets a standing ovation of 7 minutes at its Cannes premiere…. joined the likes of Martin Scorsese and Johnny Depp who got standing ovation for same duration. A 10-minute opening and closing scene of Rahul captivates the crowd, the film is directed by @anuragkashyap10.”

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “I’m very happy for India.” The second one said, “Rahul Bhatt apne zamaane k shahid Ranbir kapoor tha.......” The third one said, “He finally got his due Great personality.” The fourth one commented, “To me he will always be Heena ka Sameer.”

The fifth one said, “For all those who couldn’t recall he is an actor who was appreciated by many. He gained fame for his leading role in the television serial Heena from 1998 to 2003. After starring in the films Yeh Mohabbat Hai (2002) and Nayee Padosan (2003), he took a sabbatical from acting and began producing television serials, including Meri Doli Tere Angana (2007–2008) and Tum Dena Saath Mera (2009). He did make his acting comeback. But this is the success his soul needed. Way to go #rahulbhat.”

Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The editing of the film is done by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. The sound design of the film is done by Kunal Sharma and Dr Akshay Indikar.

