"Never felt more frightened": Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah shares screenshots of rape threats post lingerie shoot

"The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health," Aaliyah wrote in a note on Instagram.

On Friday, Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah took to her verified Instagram handle to post screen shots of rape threats she has been receiving, among other derogatory comments, after she shared a photograph in lingerie recently.

Aaliyah shared a series of screenshots on her Instagram Stories and also posted a note expressing how frightened she has felt in the past weeks after receiving the threats on social media. Aaliyah also wrote in her long note that she even considered deleting her Instagram handle.

"The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments, I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my Instagram," read a part of the note.

She, however, added that we must speak about it because these kind of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects women in India.

"I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kinds of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India (and the rest of the world) in one way or the other," she added in the nate.

The note further read, "We seem to be a country that will hold candle marches for a woman after she's been sexually assaulted but won't protect a woman while she's alive. And the truth is that women in India grow up being sexualized their whole lives, I have grown up with these kinds of comments to the point where it culminated into me being sexually assaulted as a minor by a middle aged man. The double standard is that many of the people who have harassed me, along with many other women, are hypocrites. They love to pretend that they`re on a moral high ground buy in reality, they are the ones promoting rape culture that exists."

Aaliyah captioned her post saying: "TW: sexual assault, rape thank you @shaiwriting for helping me put my thoughts and feelings into words."

In the past, Aaliyah has uploaded a video on her YouTube channel where she spoke about online harassment and bullying.