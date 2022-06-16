Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah, boyfriend Shane Gregoire to tie the knot soon?

Aaliyah Kashyap/Instagram

It seems like Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire will get married shortly. It was yesterday morning, June 15, when Anurag Kashyap's daughter posted a number of romantic images to her official Instagram account, including one in which the two are seen locking lips passionately.



After Aaliyah Kashyap posted pictures of herself and Shane Gregoire snuggling up, it was her boyfriend's turn to post pictures of the two of them on his official Instagram account. He also gave a strong hint that they would soon be married to make their relationship official.

“Happy 2 Year Anniversary to this sweet angel who I call the love of my life. You are my best friend and partner in everything! I am so grateful for all of the joy you bring me each day and the space you give me for me to grow + be myself! Oh how I love you, and sincerely look forward to the day I put a ring on your finger,” wrote Shane

Recently, Aaliyah opened up on the MeToo allegations against her father and how they affected her. In September 2020, actress Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag of sexual harassment. The filmmaker, however, had denied the allegation and termed it an “absolute lie”.

Aaliyah recently appeared on Zoom’s ‘Invite Only Season 2’ and said that the MeToo allegations bothered her the most because it was a misrepresentation of her father's character.

"The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate doesn’t get to me, it is the misrepresentation of his character that bothers me. People think he is a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will say that he’s the biggest softy teddy bear you’ll ever meet,” Aaliyah said.



Aaliyah further shared that the situation gives her ‘anxiety’. She said, “This is what gives me anxiety, and not really the hate. I know that whatever hate I get for him is just from people who don’t have anything better to do with their lives. My dad also has been trying to make more of an effort to keep his things away from me because he doesn’t want it to make my anxiety worse.”