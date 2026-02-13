FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
T20 World Cup 2026: Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan fifties power UAE to thrilling 5-wicket win over Canada

Inspired by MS Dhoni's biopic, Usman Tariq details surreal moment he learned of Pakistan selection during wedding rush

From UPI to Stablecoins: The next phase of instant global payments

PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws, know about family of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law

Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory in Bangladesh election—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

BOLLYWOOD

Anurag Kashyap reviews Kohrra Season 2, praises Mona Singh, Barun Sobti's 'cathartic' performances: 'I was weeping'

"Sudip Sharma is officially the first showrunner in India who now has two better second seasons of two great shows. First Paatal Lok and now Kohrra", wrote Anurag Kashyap as he called Mona Singh and Barun Sobti-starrer "unmissable and unmistakably world-class."

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 13, 2026, 05:47 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Anurag Kashyap reviews Kohrra Season 2, praises Mona Singh, Barun Sobti's 'cathartic' performances: 'I was weeping'
Anurag Kashyap reviews Kohrra Season 2
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has praised the second season of the acclaimed series Kohrra and called performances by Mona Singh and Barun Sobti "cathartic". Released on February 11 on Netflix, the Netflix show featured Sobti as an assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi with Singh as a commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur. The filmmaker also lauded screenwriter Sudip Sharma's work, who marked his directorial debut with the project, adding he was left weeping after the last episode of the series. 

Sharing the poster of Kohrra Season 2 on his Instagram handle on Thursday, Kashyap wrote, "Could not stop watching it. Sudip Sharma is officially the first showrunner in India who now has two better second seasons of two great shows. First Paatal Lok and now Kohrra. The storytelling is peak, taking its time to unfold, letting characters breathe. Is in no hurry to solve the mystery, and in the process unpacks a whole town of people that needs therapy, including its protagonists."

"Mona Singh and Barun Sobti’s characters and performances are so cathartic . By the last episode I was weeping. You won't believe that it’s directed by two first time filmmakers. And kudos where it’s due, to the creatives of Netflix, to allow it to just be and breathe. Gives me a lot of hope. Unmissable and unmistakably world-class. Haven’t seen better writing in a long time...And then congratulations @netflix.in for letting the language of the land be and not alter with the genetics of its milieu. Cinematography, music, performances, every single department deserves all the praise. This is going to blow up," the Gangs of Wasseypur director added.

Apart from Mona and Barun, the second season of the Netflix show also features Anurag Arora, Rannvijay Singh, Pooja Bhamrah, Muskan Arora, Ekta Sodhi, Prayrak Mehta, and Pardeep Singh Cheema among others. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, Kohrra Season 2 is produced by A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three.

