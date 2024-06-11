Anurag Kashyap reveals why he backed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, calls people slamming Animal hypocrite: 'I feel we have...'

Anurag Kashyap recalls how he was canceled after Dev D as he reveals the reason behind supporting Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

When a section of society and critics were slamming Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his film Animal for its perceived glorification of extreme violence and misogyny, Anurag Kashyap came in support of the filmmaker. He not only hailed the movie but also described Vanga as the “most misunderstood, judged, and reviled” filmmaker.

Now, in a conversation with Zoom, Anurag Kashyap opened up on why he supported Sandeep Reddy Vanga and said, "I like the guy. I have no problem with him. Unlike a lot of people in the industry who pretend to be someone they are not, he is honest. The former kind, I think, is even more toxic. But Vanga is an honest man. I don’t like anything more than honesty, no matter what others’ issues with honesty are. I love talking to him."

He further recalled how he got no support during Bombay Velvet and most of the scenes were cut to get U/A certificate and said, "No one can deny the impact Animal made. It made the action scenes we had seen in movies before seem fake. It changed so many things in terms of real action scenes, and it was an adult film of three and a half hours. They cut my film Bombay Velvet to two hours and fifty minutes and censored scenes because they were pushing for a U/A certificate. It is my most censored film and Pahlaj Nihalani (the then chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification-CBFC) personally made sure that he cut scenes from it."

He added, "I got no support. I was under so much pressure during Bombay Velvet about the recovery and opening of the film. But it didn’t feel like mine anymore. I should have been stubborn like Sandeep and fought back to keep my version. You can argue with his creative vision, and he gives space to argue. But what do we do in general? We only attack and cancel people. We don’t discuss or debate."

He further recalled how he was canceled by the industry after Dev D and called 'mahoos' and drawing comparison to it, he felt Sandeep Reddy Vanga was also being isolated and thus he came in support of him. He said, “I never had a support system. Some called me ‘manhoos‘ and ‘pagal.’ I was easily branded, and I felt so alone and isolated. I felt like everybody was isolating and attacking Sandeep instead of talking to him. My daughter was quite upset when I put up that post about Animal. My friends from the industry were upset, and I called them over to my house, and we had a long discussion about it. I want to call out the hypocrisy of these people who criticised Animal, abused and canceled the film, and then went and watched it, despite knowing what it’s about, and then double-canceled it."

He concluded, "Why was everybody only attacking Sandeep for Animal? There were also other men and women who were associated with the project. Also, the film is called ‘Animal,’ not ‘human being.’ Sometimes I feel we have become overly woke. We just form opinions and accuse people."

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap will be next seen in the show Bad Cop which also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Saurabh Sachdeva, Aishwarya Sushmita, and Harleen Sethi in key roles. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the show is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.