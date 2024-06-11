Anurag Kashyap reveals why he backed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, calls people slamming Animal hypocrite: 'I feel we have...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Promotion of violence...': Canadian envoy on posters of Indira Gandhi's assassination put up in Brampton

India's Rudram-II: Universal anti-radiation missile for full-spectrum air dominance

Smell good with best perfumes under Rs 500 on Amazon

Amazon Summer Deals: 5 body sunscreen lotions for ultimate sun protection

EV startup Battery Smart gets Rs 542 crore in fresh funding, investors include…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Smell good with best perfumes under Rs 500 on Amazon

Amazon Summer Deals: 5 body sunscreen lotions for ultimate sun protection

Three Bollywood films with same story, characters released in one week, all flopped badly, one was banned by court for..

Vande Bharat Sleeper train to run between these 2 cities

9 insects that mimic animals and objects for survival

6 healthy habits to ease gallbladder pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Reasi Bus Terrorist Attack: How It Happened And Who Is Behind It?

RSS Chief's Big Statement On Manipur Violence, Says Need To Resolve It On Priority

Three Bollywood films with same story, characters released in one week, all flopped badly, one was banned by court for..

Kannada film star Darshan detained in murder case, questioned by police

This star did 25 films, all hit, was shot dead on set, murder was never solved, even his superstar brother couldn't...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap reveals why he backed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, calls people slamming Animal hypocrite: 'I feel we have...'

Anurag Kashyap recalls how he was canceled after Dev D as he reveals the reason behind supporting Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 12:59 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Anurag Kashyap reveals why he backed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, calls people slamming Animal hypocrite: 'I feel we have...'
Anurag Kashyap with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

When a section of society and critics were slamming Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his film Animal for its perceived glorification of extreme violence and misogyny, Anurag Kashyap came in support of the filmmaker. He not only hailed the movie but also described Vanga as the “most misunderstood, judged, and reviled” filmmaker. 

Now, in a conversation with Zoom, Anurag Kashyap opened up on why he supported Sandeep Reddy Vanga and said, "I like the guy. I have no problem with him. Unlike a lot of people in the industry who pretend to be someone they are not, he is honest. The former kind, I think, is even more toxic. But Vanga is an honest man. I don’t like anything more than honesty, no matter what others’ issues with honesty are. I love talking to him." 

He further recalled how he got no support during Bombay Velvet and most of the scenes were cut to get U/A certificate and said, "No one can deny the impact Animal made. It made the action scenes we had seen in movies before seem fake. It changed so many things in terms of real action scenes, and it was an adult film of three and a half hours. They cut my film Bombay Velvet to two hours and fifty minutes and censored scenes because they were pushing for a U/A certificate. It is my most censored film and Pahlaj Nihalani (the then chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification-CBFC) personally made sure that he cut scenes from it." 

He added, "I got no support. I was under so much pressure during Bombay Velvet about the recovery and opening of the film. But it didn’t feel like mine anymore. I should have been stubborn like Sandeep and fought back to keep my version. You can argue with his creative vision, and he gives space to argue. But what do we do in general? We only attack and cancel people. We don’t discuss or debate." 

He further recalled how he was canceled by the industry after Dev D and called 'mahoos' and drawing comparison to it, he felt Sandeep Reddy Vanga was also being isolated and thus he came in support of him. He said, “I never had a support system. Some called me ‘manhoos‘ and ‘pagal.’ I was easily branded, and I felt so alone and isolated. I felt like everybody was isolating and attacking Sandeep instead of talking to him. My daughter was quite upset when I put up that post about Animal. My friends from the industry were upset, and I called them over to my house, and we had a long discussion about it. I want to call out the hypocrisy of these people who criticised Animal, abused and canceled the film, and then went and watched it, despite knowing what it’s about, and then double-canceled it." 

He concluded, "Why was everybody only attacking Sandeep for Animal? There were also other men and women who were associated with the project. Also, the film is called ‘Animal,’ not ‘human being.’ Sometimes I feel we have become overly woke. We just form opinions and accuse people." 

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap will be next seen in the show Bad Cop which also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Saurabh Sachdeva, Aishwarya Sushmita, and Harleen Sethi in key roles. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the show is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Promotion of violence...': Canadian envoy on posters of Indira Gandhi's assassination put up in Brampton

J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge; terrorist attack suspected

Meet IPS officer who got married at 14, became mother at 18, later cracked UPSC exam, she is posted at...

Modi govt 3.0: Check full list of Cabinet ministers who took oath today

Zeenat Aman recalls facing moral policing while playing sex worker in Manoranjan; Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement