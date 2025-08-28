Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15: 'We were both completely...'

Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she is...

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami’s straightforward reply goes viral

Viral Video: Japan's Mt Shinmoedake erupts again, volcano spewing ash 5.5 km in sky, WATCH

Anurag Kashyap reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was his first choice for Nishaanchi: 'He got two big films with Dharma, then...'

Exclusive | Naveen Kasturia on Salakaar, breaking the stereotype from comedy, facing rejection in film industry: 'There have been times when..'

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama breaks down after ugly argument with Abhishek Bajaj for..., calls Gaurav Khanna 'narcissist' due to his...

Will Asim Munir drag Donald Trump to Balochistan, luring him with rare earth minerals? Will it be another Afghanistan for US?

Who is Danish Malewar? 21-year-old Vidarbha batter outshines skipper Rajat Patidar in Duleep Trophy 2025

‘This hurts to watch’: Internet slams new way of eating pani puri with spoon, fork, WATCH viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15: 'We were both completely...'

Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15

Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she is...

Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami’s straightforward reply goes viral

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup? Mohammed Shami’s reply goes viral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Anurag Kashyap reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was his first choice for Nishaanchi: 'He got two big films with Dharma, then...'

Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla-starrer Jolly LLB 3 on September 19.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 05:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Anurag Kashyap reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was his first choice for Nishaanchi: 'He got two big films with Dharma, then...'
Anurag Kashyap and Sushant Singh Rajput
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his next directorial Nishaanchi, which hits theatres on September 19. The raw and gritty crime drama features a stellar ensemble cast, headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray (grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray) in double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.

In his latest interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur director revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was his first choice for Nishaanchi, but after the late actor signed two films with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, he stopped responding to him. Speaking to Galatta Plus, Anurag said, "This was the film that I, at one point, wanted to make with Sushant (Singh Rajput). And then he got two very big films, Dil Bechara and Drive, they were both with Dharma earlier. Then my film also went on a backburner, he stopped responding, so I then moved away. It was announced with him back in 2016."

Kashyap also added how Sushant left his production Hasee Toh Phasee after he got a call from Yash Raj Films. "YRF called him and said, 'We’ll give you a deal. You do Shuddh Desi Romance.' Sushant, who used to sit in my office with Mukesh Chhabra and all of us used to sit together, he signed up with YRF and dropped Hasee Toh Phasee because usko YRF ka validation chahiye tha (he wanted validation from YRF). It’s with every actor, so I am not holding any grudges", the director recalled.

Meanwhile, Nishaanchi will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla-starrer Jolly LLB 3, the third installment in the legal drama series. Just as the first two films, Jolly LLB 3 is also directed by Subhash Kapoor. It will also feature  Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

READ | Metro In Dino OTT release date: When, where to watch Anurag Basu film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Alia Bhatt loses cool after privacy breach of her new bungalow, WARNS legal action to fans, paps if..: 'Would you tolerate...'
Alia loses cool after privacy breach of her new bungalow, warns legal action
Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav suffers cardiac arrest during Kochi event, on ventilator
Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav suffers cardiac arrest during Kochi event
Russia-Ukraine stand-off: Donald Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequences' if no meeting happens
Russia-Ukraine stand-off: Donald Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequ
Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state? Expert said this
Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state?
DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?
DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE