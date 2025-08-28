Anurag Kashyap reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was his first choice for Nishaanchi: 'He got two big films with Dharma, then...'

Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla-starrer Jolly LLB 3 on September 19.

Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his next directorial Nishaanchi, which hits theatres on September 19. The raw and gritty crime drama features a stellar ensemble cast, headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray (grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray) in double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.

In his latest interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur director revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was his first choice for Nishaanchi, but after the late actor signed two films with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, he stopped responding to him. Speaking to Galatta Plus, Anurag said, "This was the film that I, at one point, wanted to make with Sushant (Singh Rajput). And then he got two very big films, Dil Bechara and Drive, they were both with Dharma earlier. Then my film also went on a backburner, he stopped responding, so I then moved away. It was announced with him back in 2016."

Kashyap also added how Sushant left his production Hasee Toh Phasee after he got a call from Yash Raj Films. "YRF called him and said, 'We’ll give you a deal. You do Shuddh Desi Romance.' Sushant, who used to sit in my office with Mukesh Chhabra and all of us used to sit together, he signed up with YRF and dropped Hasee Toh Phasee because usko YRF ka validation chahiye tha (he wanted validation from YRF). It’s with every actor, so I am not holding any grudges", the director recalled.

Meanwhile, Nishaanchi will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla-starrer Jolly LLB 3, the third installment in the legal drama series. Just as the first two films, Jolly LLB 3 is also directed by Subhash Kapoor. It will also feature Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

