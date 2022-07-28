Anurag Kashyap reveals reason behind Hindi films not working at box office

File Photo

With Ekta Kapoor, the director Anurag Kashyap attended the premiere of the trailer for his upcoming movie Dobaaraa. He spoke a variety of topics at the conference. One of them dealt with the reasons why Bollywood movies struggle at the box office and why movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did well.

He asserted that the two Bollywood blockbusters of the year, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, both helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Anees Bazmee, respectively, succeeded because the directors put their convictions into practise.

He said, “Our Hindi films aren’t rooted in their culture. English-speaking people are making Hindi films. The two films that were rooted with Gangubai and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, worked at the Box office because those filmmaker’s made the kind of films they make and they were rooted films”

According to Kashyap, the reason why movies from the south are popular across the nation is because the directors were loyal to the setting. The director, who has worked on Malayalam films like Paka and Moothon as well as Marathi movies like Vakratunda Mahakaaya, asserted that the Hindi film industry now employs directors who are unable to communicate in Hindi, which is evident in the movies they produce.

The 2018 Spanish film Mirage now has a Hindi version starring Taapsee Pannu called Dobaaraa. On August 19, the mystery drama will be released in theatres. While industry insiders predict that the present tendency will bring an end to the illustrious theatrical run of mid-size films, Kashyap claims that the current times have "always been scary" for him.