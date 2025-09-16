Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Anurag Kashyap reveals Mohit Suri 'suffered' for 7 years to make 'Saiyaara', faced repeated rejections: 'Nobody understood…'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently praised Suri for holding on to his guns and staying committed to his "story" despite facing numerous challenges and rejections along the way.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 12:09 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Anurag Kashyap reveals Mohit Suri 'suffered' for 7 years to make 'Saiyaara', faced repeated rejections: 'Nobody understood…'
Image credit: Instagram
Have you ever wondered how long a filmmaker would wait for the right opportunity to bring their vision to life? For Mohit Suri, it was nearly seven years of persistence, despite facing rejection after rejection for his recent blockbuster 'Saiyaara'.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently praised Suri for holding on to his guns and staying committed to his "story" despite facing numerous challenges and rejections along the way. While speaking to ANI, Kashyap shared that the filmmaker was determined to make the film with newcomers and in his own style, even when producers didn't see the potential.

"Very few people hold on to their stories like Mohit Suri did with 'Saiyaara'. So many producers refused; nobody understood it. Usko naye logon ke saath banani thi, jaise banani thi waise banani thi, lekin usne chhodi nahin picture, usne suffer kiya uske liye, 6 saal 7 saal suffer kiya, banayi usne. (He wanted to make it with new actors, in his own way, and he did not give up. He suffered for 6-7 years but still made it.)"

The film, which starred newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, went on to become a surprise hit. Anurag also opened up about why so many filmmakers struggle to bring "fresh ideas" to the big screen. He pointed out that while writers and directors have a lot to offer in terms of new stories, the real "roadblock" is the producers.

According to him, they are more focused on playing it safe and opting for "safe bets," always looking for the next guaranteed hit rather than taking a chance on something original.

"Fresh stories hain, aisa nahin hai. Humari industry mein sabse badi dikkat hai producers. Humare jo producers hain, woh decide karte hain kya chalega aur kya nahin chalega, kyunki woh sirf hit filmein banana chahte hain. They don't understand anything new or nuanced. Writers and directors have a lot of fresh ideas, and they really want to do them," Anurag said.

Meanwhile, Anurag is now preparing for his upcoming crime drama 'Nishaanchi'.

The film will feature Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role as Babloo and Dabloo, along with Vedika Pinto in a key role. The film is scheduled to release on September 19.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

