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Anurag Kashyap reveals he was offered Dacoit in Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya's wedding: 'Listened to the narration during pheras'

Headlined by Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, Dacoit is billed as a gripping story of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives. The bilingual film, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, will release in theatres on April 10.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 05:57 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Anurag Kashyap reveals he was offered Dacoit in Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya's wedding: 'Listened to the narration during pheras'
Anurag Kashyap in Dacoit
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Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has said he was approached for a role in Dacoit at the wedding of actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. Narrating the story of how he was cast in the upcoming action thriller, Kashyap said that during the ceremony he was pulled aside for an impromptu script narration by director Shaneil Deo and actor Adivi Sesh, who has also co-written the film.

"I went to attend the wedding of Sobhita (Dhulipala) to do kanyadaan and after it was done, they took me in a corner in that wedding and narrated the script to me. Like, while the 'phera' ceremony was going on, I was listening to the narration. I was not asked whether I’ll do it or not, rather I was told we are starting shoot next month," the filmmaker-actor said at the trailer launch event of Dacoit.

Dhulipala, who made her acting debut with Kashyap's 2016 movie Raman Raghav 2.0 and later worked with him on the 2020 Netflix horror anthology Ghost Stories, tied the knot with Chaitanya in Hyderabad in 2024. Dacoit is billed as a gripping story of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives. It stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Sesh.

Kashyap said he couldn't say no to the makers of Dacoit because the role offered him a break from typecast characters. "For the first time, someone saw me beyond the crazy psychopath killer and that was a big thing for me. Usually, people often typecast you but in this film I got to play a new kind of a character," the filmmaker, who has acted in films like Akira, Maharaja, AK vs AK, Viduthalai Part 2, and Rifle Club, said.

Speaking about his stint in front of the camera, Kashyap said though filmmaking remains his first love, acting provides a fresh perspective. "Right now, my films aren’t working. I prefer directing movies. I love making movies, my first love is filmmaking. Acting is also part of it, I’ve done theatre and that experience is coming to use now," he added.

Kashyap, 53, drew parallels to legends like Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Dev Anand, Clint Eastwood, and Mel Gibson, and said that actors often make the best directors because of their "intuitiveness" regarding performance. "Actors have intuitiveness while doing acting and hence they turn out to be better directors. Also, directors have a better understanding of many things, and there are quite a few directors who have been good actors as well, like Satish Kaushik, Rajkumar Santoshi, and others," he stated.

The bilingual film Dacoit, which has been shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously, was initially slated to hit theatres on March 19, but was then postponed due to the massive theatrical dominance of Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Shaneil Deo's directorial debut will now release in cinemas on April 10.

READ | Screen Awards 2026 list of winners: Dhurandhar dominates with 14 wins; Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam bag top acting honours

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