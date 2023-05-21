Search icon
Anurag Kashyap reveals he named Kennedy after his first choice Vikram: 'I reached out to him, he never responded'

Since Chiyaan Vikram's real name is Kennedy John Victor, Anurag Kashyap named Kennedy after him, who was his first choice for the titular role. The Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone-starrer is all set to premiere at the Cannes 2023 on May 24.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap-Vikram/File photos

Anurag Kashyap is attending the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023 in Cannes, France for the world premiere of his upcoming film Kennedy, which is set to take place under the Midnight Screenings section on May 24. The neo-noir drama stars Rahul Bhat in the titular role, while Sunny Leone plays Charlie. In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that Chiyaan Vikram was his first choice for the film.

Talking to Film Companion, Kashyap said, "I actually had a specific actor in mind, when I wrote this film, which is why the film is called Kennedy." When he was prodded further on whom he is talking about, the Gangs of Wasseypur director revealed, "Because that actor's nickname is Kennedy. The film was called Kennedy Project. It is Chiyaan Vikram. Chiyaan Vikram's real name is Kennedy. I reached out to him. He never responded." For the unversed, Vikram's real name is Kennedy John Victor.

"So then, I reached out to Rahul. I said 'Read it'. His response was enthusiastic. And not like as an actor. And he was like, 'Yeh kaun kar raha hai (Who is doing this role)?' I said, 'Karega (Will you do it)?' He said 'Me?' I said, 'Yes, but you will have to give it all'. And he was supposed to do some films. He gave eight months of his life to Kennedy", the director stated.

After his first two films Yeh Mohabbat Hai and Nayee Padosan had failed at the box office in the early 2000s, Rahul Bhat returned to films with Anurag Kashyap's thriller Ugly, which also premiered in the Director's Fortnight section in the 66th Cannes Film Festival in 2013 before being released to huge critical acclaim in December 2014. Bhat also starred in Kashyap's science fiction thriller Dobaaraa last year. Kennedy is the third collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker.

