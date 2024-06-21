Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Release of Junaid Khan's Maharaj delayed further by court, petitioner calls original libel case judgement blasphemous

Watch: Rare albino alligator enjoys back scrubbing with toothbrush, adorable video goes viral

Ola Electric gets green signal from SEBI for Rs 55000000000 IPO, to become India’s first…

'BJP has always...': RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after Patna HC scraps Bihar government's quota hike

Watch: Shatrughan Sinha squashes reports of being upset with Sonakshi, Zaheer's wedding, poses with to-be son-in-law

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Rare albino alligator enjoys back scrubbing with toothbrush, adorable video goes viral

Anurag Kashyap recalls being called out by daughter Aaliyah for praising Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'She hated...'

International Yoga Day 2024: Who was BKS Iyengar, who taught yoga to world?

Price of milk in Pakistan

Sania Mirza's big announcement

8 stunning images of space shared by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Supreme Court Stays All NEET Cases In High Courts, Issues Notice To NTA, Centre

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: Why Ministry Of Education Decided To Cancel NET Exam Day After It Took Place

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Release of Junaid Khan's Maharaj delayed further by court, petitioner calls original libel case judgement blasphemous

Watch: Shatrughan Sinha squashes reports of being upset with Sonakshi, Zaheer's wedding, poses with to-be son-in-law

Anurag Kashyap recalls being called out by daughter Aaliyah for praising Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'She hated...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap recalls being called out by daughter Aaliyah for praising Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'She hated...'

Anurag Kashyap recalls being called out by his daughter, friends for sharing picture with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, praising Animal.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 21, 2024, 06:48 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Anurag Kashyap recalls being called out by daughter Aaliyah for praising Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'She hated...'
Aaliyah Kashyap called out father Anurag Kashyap for praising Animal and Sandeep Reddy Vanga
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

While a section of society and critics bashed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal for its misogynistic tone and extreme violence, many celebrities came in support of the film and one of them was Anurag Kashyap. However, the filmmaker recently revealed that his daughter called him out for his views on Animal and support for Vanga. 

In an interview with Janice Sequeira, Anurag Kashyap revealed that his close friends and daughter called him out for supporting Animal, sharing a photo with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and said, “My daughter (Aaliyah Kashyap) called me out. She hated Animal. On my post (picture with Sandeep), my friends called me out. They all came home and asked me 10,000 questions. And I was like, tum baki sab toh chhod do, picture ka naam kya hai? Animal. It's not called ‘Human.’ Why did the film become difficult? Because everyone's favourite Ranbir Kapoor played the role. And he did it with all conviction. He decided to play the character instead of being politically correct or diplomatically correct or correct for a certain section of things. He went all out to play a person who is problematic all the way."

He further added, "I know so many people in this industry and in this world who you'd think are right when viewed from the outside. But they're not, they're posturing. So many of the people who call themselves feminists, 50% of them are posturing. I know so many people, who've written stories, broken stories, they're so complicated. I have their messages with me which are so complicated. I'd rather deal with a complicated but honest person. Whoever they are, you don't have to second-guess yourself. People like to attack these kind of people. I've been attacked myself." 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, emerged to be a blockbuster despite facing criticism and collected over Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide. Now, the movie is all set to have a second part, titled Animal Park. 

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap will be next seen essaying the role of a villain in Disney+ Hotstar's series Bad Cop which also stars Gulshan Devaiah. The series is set to premiere on June 21. Apart from this, he's also gearing up for the release of his directorial Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anurag Kashyap recalls being called out by daughter Aaliyah for praising Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'She hated...'

Over 500 Hajj pilgrims die amid scorching heat in Mecca, temperatures cross 50 degree celsius: Report

T20 World Cup 2024: Salt, Bairstow secure easy win for England against West Indies

CBI registers FIR over alleged irregularities in UGC-NET paper leak case

Shraddha Kapoor finally confirms she is dating Rahul Mody with mushy post on Instagram: 'Dil rakhle...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement