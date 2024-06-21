Anurag Kashyap recalls being called out by daughter Aaliyah for praising Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'She hated...'

While a section of society and critics bashed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal for its misogynistic tone and extreme violence, many celebrities came in support of the film and one of them was Anurag Kashyap. However, the filmmaker recently revealed that his daughter called him out for his views on Animal and support for Vanga.

In an interview with Janice Sequeira, Anurag Kashyap revealed that his close friends and daughter called him out for supporting Animal, sharing a photo with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and said, “My daughter (Aaliyah Kashyap) called me out. She hated Animal. On my post (picture with Sandeep), my friends called me out. They all came home and asked me 10,000 questions. And I was like, tum baki sab toh chhod do, picture ka naam kya hai? Animal. It's not called ‘Human.’ Why did the film become difficult? Because everyone's favourite Ranbir Kapoor played the role. And he did it with all conviction. He decided to play the character instead of being politically correct or diplomatically correct or correct for a certain section of things. He went all out to play a person who is problematic all the way."

He further added, "I know so many people in this industry and in this world who you'd think are right when viewed from the outside. But they're not, they're posturing. So many of the people who call themselves feminists, 50% of them are posturing. I know so many people, who've written stories, broken stories, they're so complicated. I have their messages with me which are so complicated. I'd rather deal with a complicated but honest person. Whoever they are, you don't have to second-guess yourself. People like to attack these kind of people. I've been attacked myself."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, emerged to be a blockbuster despite facing criticism and collected over Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide. Now, the movie is all set to have a second part, titled Animal Park.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap will be next seen essaying the role of a villain in Disney+ Hotstar's series Bad Cop which also stars Gulshan Devaiah. The series is set to premiere on June 21. Apart from this, he's also gearing up for the release of his directorial Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.

