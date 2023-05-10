Anurag Kashyap says 'it's just wrong' as Mamata Banerjee bans The Kerala Story in West Bengal: 'I'll defend to death...'

Credit: Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

The makers of The Kerala Story, which was released on May 5, found themselves in the middle of controversies after political parties and Muslim communities called it a propaganda film that is based on true events and forceful conversion of Hindu girls to Islam.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film stars Adah Sharma in pivotal role. Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, banned The Kerala Story in the state on May 8. Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter and penned a cryptic note while talking about the ban. He said ‘it is wrong’ to ban the film even when it is called a ‘propaganda film’

On Tuesday, Anurag Kashyap tweeted, “You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter-propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong.” He also shared the popular quote, “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.”

He further wrote, “You want to fight propaganda. Then go in numbers and see the film that talks against the misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest. It’s running in cinemas and is called Afwaah. Go make your voice stronger. Go make a point. That’s the right way to fight.”

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, tells the story of three women from Kerala, who are brainwashed and converted to Islam by terror group ISIS. The film’s claim that it is based on true stories and that 32,000 women from Kerala have undergone religious conversion in the last few years have been called out as inaccurate.

The Kerala Story, released on May 5, became one of the most controversial films in the recent past. Headlined by Adah Sharma, the Sudipto Sen directorial has faced opposition in Kerala, has been banned in West Bengal, and its screenings have been stopped in Tamil Nadu multiplexes.

Talking about its protests across several states, Shabana Azmi took to Twitter on Monday, May 8, and wrote, "Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra-constitutional authority."

Kangana Ranaut replied to the veteran actress stating that the Aamir Khan-starrer wasn't banned. "This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC. People just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen", she tweeted.