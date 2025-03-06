Anurag Kashyap has confirmed that he has moved out of Mumbai due to the growing toxicity in the Hindi film industry.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has announced that he has quit Bollywood and moved out of Mumbai. In a recent conversation, he expressed that the Hindi film industry has become "too toxic," with filmmakers primarily focused on chasing money and box office numbers.

While speaking to The Hindu, Anurag Kashyap has confirmed that he has moved out of Mumbai due to the growing toxicity in the Hindi film industry. Kashyap revealed that he has already paid rent for his new home but chose not to disclose the exact city. However, reports suggest that he has shifted to Bengaluru.

Kashyap said, "I’ve left Mumbai. I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 or Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone."

Anurag Kashyap also shared that he is not the first filmmaker to leave Mumbai, noting that many others have already moved out. He mentioned that there is a significant exodus to places like Dubai, Portugal, London, Germany, and the US, especially among mainstream filmmakers. Kashyap added that the atmosphere in Mumbai's film industry often leads to people pulling each other down.

The director of Gangs of Wasseypur, Anurag Kashyap, shared that moving out of Mumbai has significantly improved his physical, mental, and emotional well-being. He also revealed that he has quit alcohol for good, further focusing on his health and well-being.

Earlier, Kashyap had hinted at his plans to move to the South after distancing himself from Bollywood.

He had said, "I am going to the South. I want to go where there is stimulation. Otherwise, I will die as an old man. I am so disappointed and disgusted by my own industry. I am disgusted by the mindset."