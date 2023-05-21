Search icon
Anurag Kashyap poses with director Vikramaditya Motwane at Cannes Film Festival 2023, says 'woo aagya, woo aagya'

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane attended the premiere of legendary director Martin Scorsese's film Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 07:18 AM IST

Credit: Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is currently in France for the premiere of his film Kennedy at the prestigious Cannes film festival 2023. On Sunday, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram account and shared a picture on his stories in which he could be seen posing with director Vikramaditya Motwane on the red carpet.

"Wo aa gya!!! WO AA GAYA Mer film ke liye WO AA GAYA," he captioned the picture, followed by multiple red heart emoticons. In the picture, Kashyap and Motwane could be seen dressed up in black tuxedos.

The duo attended the premiere of legendary director Martin Scorsese's film Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Motwane, on his Instagram stories, shared a glimpse of the nine-minute standing ovation DiCaprio's film received at the Cannes film festival.

Helmed by Kashyap 'Kennedy' stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. It has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Talking about Motwane, he recently received a lot of appreciation for his series 'Jubilee' which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The series starred Aparhsakti

Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. His next project is an untitled cyber-thriller film starring Ananya Panday in lead role.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap announced her engagement with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on Instagram on Saturday, May 20. The two of them exchanged rings in Bali, Indonesia, as Aaliyah shared a couple of pictures, the first one in which she is flaunting her huge diamond ring, and the second photo shows the couple passionately kissing each other. (With inputs from ANI)

