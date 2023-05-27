Anurag Kashyap reveals why he cast Sunny Leone in Kennedy: ‘I needed a woman who is sexualised by men’

Anurag Kashyap reveals why he cast Sunny Leone in Kennedy

Anurag Kashyap was recently seen gracing the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The director attended the event for the premiere of his movie Kennedy. Recently, in an interview, the filmmaker opened up on the reason behind casting Sunny Leone in the movie.

In an interview with Film Companion, Anurag Kashyap revealed the criteria behind casting the female lead and said, “I swear I have never seen her films, ever. I have seen her interviews. There is a certain sadness in her eyes. There has been a life in the past. I needed a woman over 40, who is sexualized by men around her, men who are in their 50s and 60s. I don’t need to see the act of sex and all that. I need to see this woman who is also dealing with it, also handling it, also using it all in order to survive and navigate. In Sunny, I found a woman who came with all those things inbuilt.”

He further added, “Second, I am very aware of the amount of money that she is paid in the market. I said this is not the kind of film. That question never came up. She was just so happy and overwhelmed and said, ‘The fact you are thinking of me for this, I will do it.’ She really slogged, she really worked hard and that shows.”

Anuraga Kashyap was also joined by Vikramaditya Motwane, Rahul Bhatt, Sunny Leone, Shariq Patel, Ranjan Singh, Kabir Ahuja, Bhumika Tewari, Neeraj Joshi, and Ashima Awasthi for Kennedy’s screening at Cannes 2023. His film also got a positive response from the audience and a 7-minute standing ovation.

Sunny Leone also shared the pics from the Cannes red carpet on Instagram and said, “The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both!'

Read Proud moment! Anurag Kashyap's film Kennedy starring Rahul Bhat gets 7-minute standing ovation at its Cannes premiere