Anurag Kashyap makes SHOCKING comment on Bollywood, says it 'will never be united': 'Who stands for you?'

Anurag Kashyap has made another scratching remark on the lack of unity in Bollywood, and addressed the 'toxicity' of the Hindi cinema key players.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has again addressed the lack of unity in Bollywood and made a big statement on the 'toxicity' in the Hindi film industry. While promoting his new crime drama directorial Nishaanchi, Anurag remarked that Bollywood can never be united.

In a conversation with Zoom, Anurag opened up about what's lacking majorly in Hindi cinema and asserted that filmmakers fail to support each other. Anurag said, "Those who know me often say, 'You support everyone, but who supports you?' I can assert with confidence that this industry will never be united." He continued, "Shoojit Sircar resides in Kolkata. Dibakar Banerjee is based in Himachal. Yet, they continue to create films. As a filmmaker, I consider myself a very secure individual."

Over the years, Kashyap established himself for backing projects that are raw, gritty, and grounded in reality. He's also known for encouraging emerging talent. Recently, he even made headlines for a controversial statement regarding AI.

Anurag Kashyap on his take on AI

Recently, Kashyap openly slammed the makers of the AI-generated film Chiranjeevi Hanuman—The Eternal. Slamming the producer Vijay Subramaniam, he advised artists to refrain from supporting such AI endeavours, branding those who do as "spineless and cowardly."

Explaining his controversial statement, he said, "To me, that's unethical, as I was referring to a specific individual. My argument is that when you represent a group of artists, including writers and directors, and then engage in AI, that is very unethical in my view. I have no issue with a producer utilising AI. The entire world will adopt it, encompassing both ethical and unethical applications. You can use AI, but then cease representing writers and directors."

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap's new release, Nishaanchi, features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a dual role, along with Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.