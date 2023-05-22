Anurag Kashyap jokes he is 'calculating the number of remakes' he will have to do to save for daughter Aaliyah's wedding

Anurag Kashyap with daughter Aaliyah

Anurag Kashyap is at the Cannes Film Festival currently, where his upcoming film Kennedy will be screened this week. However, the filmmaker has more reasons to celebrate than just that. On Sunday, his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap announced that she was engaged to longtime partner Shane Gregoire. And like a typical father, Anurag is already counting the expenses for the wedding even if only jokingly.

On Sunday, Anurag shared a picture of himself from Cannes where he can be seen busy in his phone while film producer Ranjan Singh looks at him. Anurag wrote alongside, “@cinemakasam is pissed off saying ,”yahan to phone chhod do !!” . Unaware that I am calculating the number of remakes I will have to do to throw a wedding soirée, because my dearest @aaliyahkashyap and her beau , my lovely @shanegregoire threw a total curveball at us in the middle of our @festivaldecannes journey of #Kennedy by announcing their engagement.” Many friends, collagues, and fans of Anurag appreciated the filmmaker’s tongue-in-cheek remark.

Earlier on Saturday, Aaliyah had taken to her Instagram sharing a picture where she flaunted her diamond engagement ring. In another picture, she kissed Shane. “Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ,” she wrote in the caption.

Addressing Shane, Aaliyah wrote, “You are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that).”

Anurag’s film Kennedy, which sees him return to Cannes after a decade, stars Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone and is described as a dark, gritty thriller.