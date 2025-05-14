Refuting the accusations, Anurag Kashyap called the remarks untrue and shared his version of what happened on set.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has fired back at Vivek Agnihotri after the Kashmir Files director claimed in an interview that Kashyap was difficult to work with during the making of Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, allegedly due to his excessive drinking.

Agnihotri, speaking to Digital Commentary, said that Anurag had no concept of time because of his alcohol intake and that much of the film’s responsibility eventually shifted to Vikramaditya Motwane, whom Anurag had brought on board. According to Vivek, their visions for the project didn’t align, and it created friction on set. “It got to a point where even the production house had to intervene. It was tough to manage him,” he said, referring to Anurag.

In response, Kashyap shared a screenshot of the report on his Instagram Story, strongly denying the allegations. He wrote, "Kitna jhootha hai ye aadmi. Shooting London me hui thi (This man is a liar. The shoot took place in London). I was in India. He didn't want the script by Motwane or me. He wanted to make the Lagaan of football and took his own writer to write that crappy script. Neither me, nor @motwayne went on the set ever."

Kashyap wrapped up his post with a direct message to Vivek: “Stop posturing @vivekagnihotri.”

Motwane, who was also mentioned by Agnihotri, reposted Kashyap’s story on his own handle, showing solidarity with his longtime collaborator.

Released in 2007, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal was a football-based drama featuring John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani. Directed by Agnihotri and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under UTV Motion Pictures, the film received mixed reviews and had an average run at the box office.