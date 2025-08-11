Anurag Kashyap had huge argument with this director on Gangs of Wasseypur sets; it's not Imtiaz Ali, Vikramaditya Motwane

Vasan Bala assisted Anurag Kashyap on Gangs of Wasseypur. During the making, the two had a showdown in front of everyone over a scene featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chadha's characters.

Anurag Kashyap, known for classics like Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, and Gulaal among others, is quite obsessive and protective about the stories and the characters that he creates. Director Vasan Bala, who wrote Raman Raghav and Bombay Velvet for Kashyap, once had a tough time discussing characters with him during the making of the two-part crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur.

Vasan appeared on Cyrus Says podcast, and said that although there was no tiff between him and Kashyap during the making of the 2012 film, things did get a bit difficult. He said, "There was no tiff. So, I was taking stills and I wasn't feeling useful on the sets of Gangs of Wasseypur. And then, I started critiquing the film. And critiquing on the story to him."

He said that Anurag takes criticism quite positive but, after a point, Anurag was annoyed with constant critiquing. Vasan added, "And, he's great at it, he takes it really well. But I think after a point I crossed the line and really irritated him. In the initial during a moment between Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chadha's characters, I was like, 'Why are your guys always so horny? From Dev.D to this?'. So, I thought, 'Can't there be just a tender moment?' And it just started and just spiralled."

Bala further mentioned, "And he was like, 'This is the film, this is the character.' And, you know, it just spiralled into something else. It started stupid and then it became serious. We had a showdown in front of everyone. I escalated it because I was just feeling so useless, and not contributing." When asked if Anurag asked him to leave the sets, he said, "No. He'll never do that. I just got angry and then he got me another job, which was a better paying job."

Vasan Bala made his directorial debut with the 2012 crime drama Peddlers, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival but still remains unreleased in India. He has also helmed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019), Monica O My Darling (2022), and Jigra (2024). His biggest film till date Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt, was a major flop at the box office.

