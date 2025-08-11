Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Do you know Shah Rukh Khan shot for this chartbuster song while driving to airport to meet Gauri Khan pregnant with Aryan Khan?

Anurag Kashyap had huge argument with this director on Gangs of Wasseypur sets; it's not Imtiaz Ali, Vikramaditya Motwane

War 2: Hrithik Roshan has solo first half, Jr NTR to only make entry at interval? Director Ayan Mukerji says 'you have to...'

After leaving Spirit over 8-hour shift row, Deepika Padukone quits this film with Amitabh Bachchan; it's not Kalki 2

'If they have something in mind...': BCCI clears air on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI future ahead of 2027 World Cup

Earthquake in Turkey: Tremors in Istanbul as 6.1 magnitude quake hits nation

Elephant creates chaos at toll plaza on Dehradun-Haridwar highway, hits vehicle before crossing road

After Ghaziabad embassy, fake 'international' police station busted in Noida, here's how accused duped people

Hrithik Roshan reveals what he learnt from Jr NTR at War 2 pre-release event: 'He will not even check...'

Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026? CSK legend's candid remark on knee pain leaves fans wondering

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Do you know Shah Rukh Khan shot for this chartbuster song while driving to airport to meet Gauri Khan pregnant with Aryan Khan?

SRK shot this song while driving to airport to meet Gauri pregnant with Aryan

Anurag Kashyap had huge argument with this director on Gangs of Wasseypur sets; it's not Imtiaz Ali, Vikramaditya Motwane

Anurag Kashyap had huge argument with this director on Gangs of Wasseypur sets

War 2: Hrithik Roshan has solo first half, Jr NTR to only make entry at interval? Director Ayan Mukerji says 'you have to...'

War 2: Hrithik Roshan has solo first half, Jr NTR to make entry at interval?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Anurag Kashyap had huge argument with this director on Gangs of Wasseypur sets; it's not Imtiaz Ali, Vikramaditya Motwane

Vasan Bala assisted Anurag Kashyap on Gangs of Wasseypur. During the making, the two had a showdown in front of everyone over a scene featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chadha's characters.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 12:13 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Anurag Kashyap had huge argument with this director on Gangs of Wasseypur sets; it's not Imtiaz Ali, Vikramaditya Motwane
Anurag Kashyap and Vasan Bala

TRENDING NOW

Anurag Kashyap, known for classics like Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, and Gulaal among others, is quite obsessive and protective about the stories and the characters that he creates. Director Vasan Bala, who wrote Raman Raghav and Bombay Velvet for Kashyap, once had a tough time discussing characters with him during the making of the two-part crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur.

Vasan appeared on Cyrus Says podcast, and said that although there was no tiff between him and Kashyap during the making of the 2012 film, things did get a bit difficult. He said, "There was no tiff. So, I was taking stills and I wasn't feeling useful on the sets of Gangs of Wasseypur. And then, I started critiquing the film. And critiquing on the story to him."

He said that Anurag takes criticism quite positive but, after a point, Anurag was annoyed with constant critiquing. Vasan added, "And, he's great at it, he takes it really well. But I think after a point I crossed the line and really irritated him. In the initial during a moment between Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chadha's characters, I was like, 'Why are your guys always so horny? From Dev.D to this?'. So, I thought, 'Can't there be just a tender moment?' And it just started and just spiralled."

Bala further mentioned, "And he was like, 'This is the film, this is the character.' And, you know, it just spiralled into something else. It started stupid and then it became serious. We had a showdown in front of everyone. I escalated it because I was just feeling so useless, and not contributing." When asked if Anurag asked him to leave the sets, he said, "No. He'll never do that. I just got angry and then he got me another job, which was a better paying job."

Vasan Bala made his directorial debut with the 2012 crime drama Peddlers, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival but still remains unreleased in India. He has also helmed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019), Monica O My Darling (2022), and Jigra (2024). His biggest film till date Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt, was a major flop at the box office. 

READ | Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bad news for PM Benjamin Netanyahu as THIS country, Israel's closest ally halts exports of military equipment amid Gaza war due to...
Bad news for PM Benjamin Netanyahu as THIS country, Israel's closest ally...
Priyanka Chopra says Barfi director Anurag Basu doubted if she could play Jhilmil: ‘Asked me to hurl expletives…'
Priyanka Chopra says Barfi director doubted if she could play Jhilmil
Woman’s social media post pushes Gurugram civic body to clear garbage within hours: 'I am looking for...'
Woman’s social media post pushes Gurugram civic body to clear garbage within hou
Operation Akhal: Two soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam during gunfight with terrorists
Operation Akhal: Two soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam during....
BIG statement by Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on India's Op Sindoor, 'Not a single Pakistani aircraft...'
BIG statement by Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on India's Op Sindoor, '
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE