Following a vibrant Haldi ceremony and cocktail party, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s wedding celebrations continue with the ongoing Mehendi event.

Clips from their Mehendi celebration in Mumbai have been making the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Anurag Kashyap is seen energetically dancing to the beats of the dhol. He was joined by the rumored couple, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, who were also seen enjoying the moment and dancing enthusiastically.

Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in a vibrant pink and green saree adorned with intricate details. She styled her hair in a neat braid and paired the saree with a green belt at the waist, a green emerald necklace. Meanwhile, Vedang Raina wore a dark green kurta with coordinating pajamas. Anurag Kashyap opted for a mehendi green sherwani for the occasion.

In two other videos, Anurag Kashyap was seen dancing with his daughter Aaliyah to the song Gallan Goodiyaan. Meanwhile, in one photo from Aaliyah's Mehendi ceremony, Khushi Kapoor posed alongside her rumored boyfriend, Vedang Raina.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire are set to tie the knot at the Bombay Club, Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai. The couple got engaged in May of last year and celebrated their engagement with friends and family in August 2023.