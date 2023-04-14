Search icon
Anurag Kashyap drops Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone's first look from Kennedy, film set to premiere at Cannes 2023

Starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, the Anurag Kashyap directorial Kennedy is the only Indian film that will be screened at Cannes Film Festival this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap drops Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone's first look from Kennedy, film set to premiere at Cannes 2023
Rahul Bhat-Sunny Leone in Kennedy/Anurag Kashyap Instagram

Anurag Kashyap's next directorial Kennedy is all set to premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. The film, starring Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, and Abhilash Thapliyal, will be showcased as part of the Official Selection in the Midnight Screenings section.

After the announcement was made on Thursday, the filmmaker shared the first look of Rahul Bhat who plays the titular role, and Sunny Leone, who plays Charlie in the film. The former is seen holding a gun in his hand, while the latter looks like a diva with a stunning outfit and sunglasses. Kashyap captioned his post as, "Meet Kennedy and Charlie".

Talking more about the film, the Gangs of Wasseypur director said in a statement, "It’s a film and genre I always wanted to explore. It’s more polar than noir, inspired by the crime writing of Patrick Manchette and his comic book collaborations with Jacques Tardi, and the cinema of Melville."

Thanking the team behind his film, Kashyap continued, "It’s also a deeply personal crime/police drama, and am so grateful to Zee Studios, Shariq Patel and team, Neeraj, Bhumika, my producers Ranjan, Kabir, and Kavan, my whole team, my partners in crime Sylver, Kazvin, Prashant who helped me shape it. Rahul Bhat who gave 8 months of his life, Sunny Leone who took on the challenge of it, Mohit Takalkar for taking it on, am just grateful at the moment."

Kennedy revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. The film is produced by Zee Studios, and Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja under their banner Good Bad Films. The Anurag Kashyap directorial is the only Indian film that will be screened at Cannes 2023.

