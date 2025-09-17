Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Anurag Kashyap doesn't see himself as 'a fearless filmmaker': 'Most people want fame and lifestyle, I just want to...'

While promoting his upcoming film Nishaanchi, director Anurag Kashyap said, "People call me fearless because the public is afraid. People call me courageous because they lack courage. Why should you need to be courageous to speak honestly? I'm just honest to myself."

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 07:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Making movies or lifestyle? Most filmmakers, says Anurag Kashyap, want the latter but not him. He wants to continue making films that are as fearless and courageous as he is himself. Known for voicing opinions that others might hesitate to, the Gangs of Wasseypur director doesn’t see himself as brave. Just truthful.

"I don't see myself as fearless. I'm very honest about my filmmaking. And I think filmmakers should be honest to their filmmaking. In a sense, it's a choice you have to make. Do you want to make movies or do you want a lifestyle? Most people want fame and lifestyle. I want to keep making movies," Kashyap told PTI in an interview. "People call me fearless because the public is afraid. People call me courageous because they lack courage. Why should you need to be courageous to speak honestly? I'm just honest to myself," added the 53-year-old.

The ever outspoken Kashyap also makes headlines every now and then for his unabashed take on issues like casteism and censorship. There is something that scares him though. Any backlash that impacts his loved ones, collaborators, and actors. The Ugly director shared, "My loved ones, when they get affected by anything, it affects me. My people are my team, my actors, everyone. I care about them. I care about cinema. I talk so much about what's wrong with cinema, not because I'm complaining, it's because I'm warning them. I've seen that happen. I've been here so long. I've seen people come and go and I've seen people make the same mistakes. I keep warning them and they don't like it."

Anurag Kashyap's latest offering Nishaanchi is a crime drama that marks his return to his Hindi heartland roots. It stars debutant Aaishvary Thackray in a double role along with Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub. Nishaanchi releases in cinemas this Friday on September 19.

READ | Aamir Khan demanded Rs 17 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; but Dangal star was chosen: 'Salman Khan wasn’t superstar...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
