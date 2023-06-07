Search icon
Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap reacts to receiving hate for getting engaged at 22: ‘It’s so stupid that..'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and fiance Shane Gregoire react to receiving hate for getting engaged at 22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recently announced her engagement to Shane Gregoire. The social media influencer and her fiance talked about receiving hate for the same and revealed that the duo is going to host two engagement parties soon in India and US. 

In her recent Vlog, Aaliyah Kashyap shared that she received hate for getting engaged at 22 and said, “For me, it’s my life. If I feel ready, I feel ready. We’re both ready. We’ve been talking about this for a while. We’ve already been living together for like six months. We’ve been together for three years. It’s just a ‘when you know, you know’ situation. I know I’m super happy in this relationship, and he’s my soulmate.” 

She further added, “I don’t really care if people have hate about us marrying young. I know we are young, but I don’t really care.” Her fiance Shane also added, “I don't think it's a big deal. I don't see the issue at all. It's really stupid that people make such a big thing.” 

Aaliyah further said, “I don't think your age matters, your maturity matters when it comes to decisions. Obviously, marriage is a huge decision. I don't recommend every 20-year-old to go out and get married, that's now how it works. It's just a personal choice.”

In their Vlog, the duo also shared that they want to get married 1.5 to 2 years from now and revealed that they will host two engagement parties soon in US and India. 

Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of popular filmmaker Anurag Kashyap best known for his films like  Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, and AK vs AK among others, and first wife Aarti Bajaj. She is a popular YouTuber and runs her own business.

Read Meet Aaliyah Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap's YouTuber daughter who pays own rent, her Instagram following is...

 

