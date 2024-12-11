Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his first ex-wife, editor Aarti Bajaj.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire on December 11 in Mumbai. After the ceremony, Aaliyah shared stunning pictures from their wedding on her Instagram and captioned them as, "Now and forever." In one of the photos, the bride and the groom were seen kissing each other.

Reacting to their photos, several Bollywood celebs wished the newlyweds in the comments section. Ananya Panday wrote, "Congratulation cuties", while Janhvi Kapoor added, "Beautiful". One of their fans wrote, "The most beautiful bride", while another commented, "The way Shane cried uncontrollably when he saw Aaliyah walking down the isle made me so emotional."

Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and editor Aarti Bajaj. Anurag and Aarti were married for 12 years from 1997 to 2009. The Gangs of Wasseypur director's second wife was actress Kalki Koechlin, with whom he was married for four years from 2011 to 2015. Kalki and Aarti were seen at the wedding festivities of Aaliyah and Shane.

An American entreprenuer Shane Gregoire is known for founding software company Rocket Powered Sound that creates innovative tools for music producers. He and Aaliyah are content creators and keep sharing vlogs from their personal life on their YouTube channel. The two of them had exchanged rings in Mumbai in May last year.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us