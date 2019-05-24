Anurag Kashyap congratulates PM Modi on winning elections; tweets about his daughter getting rape threat

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to his Twitter page to congratulate PM Narendra Modi on winning the Lok Sabha General Elections 2019. He also wrote about how his daughter is getting rape threats.

On Thursday, after PM Narendra Modi and BJP won the Lok Sabha General Elections 2019, millions of people around the world congratulated them. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also took to his Twitter page to congratulate Modi, but he also wrote about the online threat.

Anurag shared a screenshot of a comment left on his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's photo, where she was threatened of rape. He tweeted the photo and wrote, "Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter."

Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter. pic.twitter.com/jC7jYVBCi8 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 23, 2019

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit then tweeted to Anurag about it being a photoshopped image. He wrote, "This twitter handle seems to be photoshopped because it doesn’t exist. Seems to be created by an #UrbanNaxal to give an opportunity to somebody to abuse #Modi when the entire World is happy."

This twitter handle seems to be photoshopped because it doesn’t exist. Seems to be created by an #UrbanNaxal to give an opportunity to somebody to abuse #Modi when the entire World is happy. https://t.co/e0kVlEhL4J — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 23, 2019

After that, Kashyap called out Pandit by saying the threat was received by his daughter. To which Ashoke replied, "Mind your language Mr Kashyap. Read my very next tweet on the thread. Let’s file a complaint with the police and get him arrested than asking the PM what to do. I am sure you know that law enforcing agencies exist in this country of ours."

Mind your language Mr. Kashyap. Read my very next tweet on the thread - https://t.co/Okac8DS4gx



Let’s file a complaint with the police and get him arrested than asking the PM what to do. I am sure you know that law enforcing agencies exist in this country of ours. https://t.co/RoexaCGPcY — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 23, 2019

Anurag has always been vocal about criticising the government.