Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lunar touchdown: See politicians' reaction on historic event

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

From Akshay Kumar to Anand Mahindra: Everyone celebrates Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on moon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

Bollywood

Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap congratulates PM Modi on winning elections; tweets about his daughter getting rape threat

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to his Twitter page to congratulate PM Narendra Modi on winning the Lok Sabha General Elections 2019. He also wrote about how his daughter is getting rape threats.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 11:00 AM IST

Online threats are a common phenomenon and a lot of people have become the victim of it. Celebrities, who voice their opinions are threatened and trolled on social media pages and at times, they even call out these people. On Thursday, after PM Narendra Modi and BJP won the Lok Sabha General Elections 2019, millions of people around the world congratulated them. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also took to his Twitter page to congratulate Modi, but he also wrote about the online threat.

Anurag shared a screenshot of a comment left on his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's photo, where she was threatened of rape. He tweeted the photo and wrote, "Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit then tweeted to Anurag about it being a photoshopped image. He wrote, "This twitter handle seems to be photoshopped because it doesn’t exist. Seems to be created by an #UrbanNaxal to give an opportunity to somebody to abuse #Modi when the entire World is happy."

After that, Kashyap called out Pandit by saying the threat was received by his daughter. To which Ashoke replied, "Mind your language Mr Kashyap. Read my very next tweet on the thread. Let’s file a complaint with the police and get him arrested than asking the PM what to do. I am sure you know that law enforcing agencies exist in this country of ours."

Anurag has always been vocal about criticising the government.

