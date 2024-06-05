Twitter
Anurag Kashyap compares Iron Man, Hulk to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol: ‘We are the only country where…’

Anurag Kashyap compares Iron Man and Hulk to Shah Rukh Khan, and Sunny Deol, says India doesn't need masked superheroes.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 10:54 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Anurag Kashyap compares Iron Man, Hulk to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol: ‘We are the only country where…’
Anurag Kashyap compares Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol to Iron Man, Hulk
Anurag Kashyap is all set to impress the audience with his upcoming cop drama Bad Cop. The actor and filmmaker is currently busy promoting his show and in a recent interview he opened up about the tendency of fans to hero-worship actors in the film industry. 

In a recent interview with Humans of Cinema, Anurag Kashyap opened up on how Hollywood has superheroes like Iron Man and Hulk and Hindi films rely on megastars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan instead. He said, "We are a country of hero worshippers. We are deprived of many things and have low self-esteem and confidence. We need heroes. Why do our films have larger-than-life heroes? We are the only country where actors won’t cover their faces while playing superheroes. The masks would be so small because it is important to show their faces.”

He added, "We are a country of hero worshippers. We are deprived of many things and have low self-esteem and confidence. We need heroes. Why do our films have larger-than-life heroes? We are the only country where actors won’t cover their faces while playing superheroes. The masks would be so small because it is important to show their faces.”

Anurag’s recent films, Kennedy and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, didn’t perform well at the box office. He will now be seen as an actor in Bad Cop. Directed by Aditya Datt and adapted by Rensil D'Silva, the project introduces Anurag Kashyap as the quirky, charming, and deadly villain, Kazbe and Gulshan Devaiah as Karan a daunting and daring cop. The series also stars Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita in pivotal roles.

Talking about his role, Anurag Kashyap said, “I have created a lot of characters that are gore, quirky, dark and many more things but believe it or not it was difficult for me to be one. Kazbe is someone who doesn’t think too much before doing anything, he just does it. He is a dreadful, eccentric, nefarious and a quintessential villain. I had to bite into the intricacies of this character and make it my own. Being directed by Aditya Datt was a great experience and collaborating with partners like Disney+ Hotstar and Fremantle India was incredible."

