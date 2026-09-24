Anurag Kashyap calls India’s Oscar pick ‘wrong’, Gondhal director says: ‘Watch it before passing verdict’

After Anurag Kashyap questioned India’s Oscar selection and cited The Lunchbox and All We Imagine As Light, Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar urged audiences to watch his film before judging it.

Marathi film Gondhal has been chosen as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. However, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has questioned India's Oscar selection process and said the country has previously missed opportunities by choosing what he considers the wrong films.

Speaking to Variety India, Anurag referred to films such as The Lunchbox and All We Imagine As Light, saying, “Because we select absolutely wrong films. Even if we did have the chance to select the right ones like The Lunchbox and All We Imagine As Light, we messed it up.”

Anurag says he has not watched Gondhal

Anurag also spoke about what he believes should be considered when selecting India's Oscar entry. He said there is “too much politics” involved in the process and also pointed to a lack of awareness. However, he clarified that he had not watched Gondhal and therefore was not in a position to comment specifically on the film.

He said Gondhal should first focus on getting screened at international film festivals and reaching audiences outside India. He also suggested that the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) could help winners of recognised Indian film festivals gain international exposure.

Anurag also noted that the competition at the Oscars is particularly strong this year.

Gondhal director responds to Anurag

Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar has now responded to Anurag's remarks. In a comment on a social media post about the filmmaker's statements, Santosh said he respects Anurag and his work.

“I deeply respect Anurag Kashyap Sir and his filmmaking. On the Bengaluru-Mumbai flight on 26 April at 23:55, I introduced GONDHAL to him. He said he hadn't heard of or watched it, but would definitely do so. Since then, it has neither been publicly available nor screened in Mumbai.”

Santosh said he would prefer audiences to watch the film before forming an opinion about it.

‘Please watch the film before passing a verdict’

The director described Gondhal as a psychological thriller made by a debut filmmaker from outside the film industry. He said the film combines Marathi culture with elements aimed at a wider international audience.

“My humble request to all audiences, please watch the film before passing a verdict. Made by a debut filmmaker from outside the film fraternity, GONDHAL is a psychological thriller blending Marathi culture with global appeal. It is created for the big screen-not OTT. We understand the responsibility of representing India and will not let our country down. Please watch it in theatres upon its upcoming re-release and stand behind us as we face the world.”

What is Gondhal about?

Gondhal is a Marathi psychological thriller written and directed by Santosh Davakhar. The film stars Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Kishor Kadam, Suresh Vishwakarma, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu and Vitthal Kale.

The film takes its name from Gondhal, a traditional Maharashtrian folk ritual that includes devotional singing, music and dance. Santosh previously won the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for Gondhal.