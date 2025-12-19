FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Anurag Kashyap breaks silence on Nishaanchi box office failure: 'I expected it a little bit more but...'

Anurag Kashyap will be seen next in the action drama Dacoit, that also features Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, and releases on March 19. It will clash at the box office with the much-anticipated Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge and Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 07:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Anurag Kashyap's last directorial Nishaanchi bombed at the box office upon its release on September 19. The crime drama followed the intertwined lives of twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, set against the backdrop of the Hindi heartland. It featured debutant Aaishvary Thackray in a double role of the brothers along with Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub. After two months, Nishaanchi and its sequel Nishaanchi 2 were silently dropped on Amazon Prime Video on November 14. 

Kashyap will be seen next in the action drama Dacoit, that also features Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, and releases on March 19. At the teaser launch of Dacoit in Mumbai on December 18, the filmmaker was asked about the failure of Nishaanchi. "You have had other releases also this year in different capacities, as a producer, as a presenter, this time as an actor. Your directorial venture, Nishaanchi was really a passion project, and much like what usually happens with your films, you know, it gains a cult following over the years; I think pretty much similar is going to happen to Nishaanchi. However, were you disappointed or upset with the box office reception of the film?", asked a journalist at the event.

Responding to him, the Bombay Velvet director said, "No, no, I'm used to it," leaving everyone laughing. He added, "Yeah, I probably expected a little bit more and thought maybe the audience and I are cinema men. But then I realised the very second day (that Nishaanchi would flop). Then, we decided to put both parts together on OTT because it was a film produced by Amazon."

Coming back to Dacoit, the action drama will be released in Hindi and Telugu. It will clash at the box office with the much-anticipated Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge and Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, that also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

