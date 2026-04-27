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Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar gets postponed, will now clash with Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara's Toxic

Bobby Deol's Bandar has averted clash with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Lakshya, Ananya Panday's Chand Mera Dil. Now, the Anurag Kashyap directorial will release on June 5, a day after Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani's Toxic hits screens.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 04:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar gets postponed, will now clash with Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara's Toxic
Bandar new release date
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Headlined by Bobby Deol and helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the crime thriller Bandar is one of the most awaited releases of the year. Known for his bold storytelling, Anurag Kashyap has previously delivered cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday. The film was earlie slated to hit theatres on May 22, but the makers, on Monday, announced its new release date as June 5.

Bandar has averted clash with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde's romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Lakshya, Ananya Panday's romantic drama Chand Mera Dil. Now, the Bobby Deol-starrer will release a day after Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria-starrer period gangster drama Toxic hits the screens on June 4.

The Anurag Kashyap film is said to be inspired by real-life events and follows the story of a fading star accused of rape, shining a light on systemic injustices, silenced voices in courtrooms, and the harsh realities of a deeply flawed legal framework. The ensemble cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saba Azad and Nagesh Bhosle.

Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for acclaimed projects like Paatal Lok, Kohrra, and Udta Punjab. Sudip Sharma also recently directed Kohrra 2, which has been widely appreciated by critics. The much-awaited film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and backed by Zee Studios.

The official log line of Bandar reads as, "Samar (Deol) is a not-so-young TV star whose fame is fading. He is happy in his new relationship with a young woman, Khushi (Azad), when his ex, Gayatri (Pabbi), tries to return to his life. Instead of talking to her, he cuts off all contact and blocks her. But things take a serious turn when Gayatri accuses him of rape. He is soon arrested and faces a corrupt legal system determined to keep him in jail."

In September 2025, Bandar premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Special Presentations category and received immense praise from critics for being "hard-hitting, unflinching, and deeply impactful." With a talented team behind it and a strong cast, Bandar is shaping up to be one of the exciting theatrical releases to watch out for in 2026.

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