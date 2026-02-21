Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date, crime thriller to hit theatres in May 2026

Apart from Bobby, Anurag Kashyap's Bandar also stars Saba Azad, Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, and Nagesh Bhosle. The film will release worldwide on May 22.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film, Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, is scheduled to arrive in cinema halls worldwide on May 22. Headlined by Deol, the crime thriller is said to be inspired by real-life events and follows the story of a fading star accused of rape, shining a light on systemic injustices, silenced voices in courtrooms, and the harsh realities of a deeply flawed legal framework.

In an Instagram post, the makers announced the release date of the film. "See you at the movies on 22nd May 2026", the post read, alongside the poster of the Animal star from Bandar. Apart from Bobby, the upcoming film also stars Saba Azad, Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, and Nagesh Bhosle.

The official log line of Bandar reads as, "Samar (Deol) is a not-so-young TV star whose fame is fading. He is happy in his new relationship with a young woman, Khushi (Azad), when his ex, Gayatri (Pabbi), tries to return to his life. Instead of talking to her, he cuts off all contact and blocks her. But things take a serious turn when Gayatri accuses him of rape. He is soon arrested and faces a corrupt legal system determined to keep him in jail."

Kashyap has written the script of Bandar in collaboration with Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Sharma, who has created acclaimed OTT shows, Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok and Netflix's Kohrra, is currently garnering rave reviews for the second season of Kohrra headlined by Mona Singh and Varun Sobti.

In September 2025, Bandar premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Special Presentations category and received immense praise from critics for being, "hard-hitting, unflinching, and deeply impactful." The film is produced by actor-turned-producer Nikhil Dwivedi under his banner Saffron Magicworks, and Zee Studios.

READ | Kerala CM Vijayan bashes The Kerala Story 2, calls it 'poisonous, false propaganda': 'Sangh Parivar is enemy of the state