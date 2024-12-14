Anurag Kashyap penned an emotional note after the wedding of his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap with Shane Gregoire.

Director Anurag Kashyap is emotional after his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap chose her man, and married Shane Gregoire. After sending his daughter away, the Gangs of Wasseypur director penned an emotional note and shared a few unseen photos from the wedding ceremony.

In one of the photos Aaliyah's parents, Anurag and Aarti Bajaj were captured during the wedding rituals. In another photo, Anurag is seen washing the feet of Aaliyah as per the customs. The Black Friday director shared the post with the caption, "Ye bhi gayi .. @shanegregoire my Silly take care of her. And i will get back to my stubborn self. Thank you @artb and @rheadewan for making it happen so beautifully. Thank you everyone for coming."

Anurag even shared another photo from the wedding ceremony, posing with Imtiaz Ali and Vikramaditya Motwane. In the caption, he wrote, "My two pillars of strength @imtiazaliofficial and @motwayne ( in order of seniority)."

Anurag and his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj's daughter, Aaliyah got married to her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire on December 11. The wedding festivities began with the haldi, and mehendi ceremony and concluded with a grand reception in Mumbai which was attended by several members of the entertainment industry. Actors like Kalki Koechlin, Bobby Deol, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Sunny Leone, Suhana Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala attended the reception of Aaliyah and Shane.

Aaliyah is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and editor Aarti Bajaj. Anurag and Aarti were married for 12 years from 1997 to 2009. The Gangs of Wasseypur director's second wife was actress Kalki Koechlin, with whom he was married for four years from 2011 to 2015. Kalki and Aarti were seen at the wedding festivities of Aaliyah and Shane. Shane Gregoire, an American entrepreneur is known for founding software company Rocket Powered Sound which creates innovative tools for music producers.

