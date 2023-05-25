Anurag Kashyap asks Vikramaditya Motwane 'daaru pilayega kya' in hilarious video from Cannes red carpet, fans in splits

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane on the Cannes red carpet

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival as many of his films have been screened there, the latest being Kennedy, which has been selected for the Midnight Screening section at the festival this year. The filmmaker is making the most of his time at the festival as he reminisced about old times with his filmmaker friend Vikramaditya Motwane, who is also present there at Cannes.

In a video, shared by Ranjan Singh, the producer of Kennedy, Anurag and Vikram can be seen engaging in a fun banter as Anurag asks the Udaan director if the drinks will be on him. In the video, Anurag can be seen saying: "2010 mein Udaan aayi thi tabhi ye bechara bahut gareeb tha. Aaj Kennedy hai to main bahut gareeb hoon, isne to fir bhi Jubilee bana kar paise kama liye hain (Back in 2010 when his film Udaan premiered at Cannes, he was very poor, now it’s my film Kennedy at Cannes and I have turned poor. Vikram has made loads of money from his streaming show Jubilee)". He then turns to Vikram and asks: "Kal daaru pilaayega (what say, drinks on you tomorrow)?"

Vikram then tells Kashyap in the video: "2010 mein na, upar wahan mera naam tha, Ridley Scott ke saath (My name was written up there along with Ridley Scott in 2010)." Vikram was referencing Ridley Scott for his film Robin Hood, which opened the 2010 Cannes Film Festival, the same year Udaan was screened at the festival. Reacting to their fun banter, fans called them ‘the best jodi of Bollywood’. One wrote, “Your friendship is so fun and pure.” Another commented, “This shows why your collabs are so fun to watch. You have great vibe.”

Meanwhile, Kashyap’s Kennedy, which stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, and Abhilash Thapliyal, premiered at the festival and had its tickets selling out in minutes. The film’s team posted a few pictures from the red carpet on its world premiere on Wednesday night.

Kennedy is a noir film and marks Kashyap’s return to the genre after his experiments with the genres of sports drama, romance and sci-fi thriller. His last neo-noir film was the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Raman Raghav 2.0, which released in 2016.